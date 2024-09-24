Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Moira’s responsible for several deaths

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Moira causes several sheep to die as she admits that she can no longer work on the farm.

Elsewhere, Arthur exposes Charles and Laurel’s fling to an unimpressed Jai.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Mack and Matty worry for Moira

Moira’s not impressed when Matty turns up with a bag, ready to move in. Mack later panics when he realises that some of the sheep have escaped. Moira then promises not to go out of the house by herself in future.

However, Matty and Mack then realise that several of the sheep aren’t moving. They then inform Moira that most are dead…

Moira then accepts that she needs to stop working for a while as to avoid similar situations. Later on, Ruby and Moira confide in each other as Ruby opens up about her feelings regarding her mum’s cremation.

Moira also opens up about her health worries. But, can both women support each other through their individual battles?

2. Arthur catches Charles and Laurel together

Nosey Nicola tries to get the details on what’s going on between Laurel and Charles. Nicola finally finds out the truth but is baffled as to why Charles and Laurel have ended their fling.

Laurel and Charles both then meet up and backtrack, soon getting passionate with each other once again. However, Arthur soon catches them together as they both beg him to keep quiet about their secret…

Emmerdale spoilers: 3. Arthur exposes the fling

Later on, Arthur tries to prove to April that he’s mature as he tries to flirt with John. However, he then lies to April that he’s slept with John…

Laurel hears about this and storms into the Woolpack to confront John. Arthur feels really embarrassed as John denies having had sex with Arthur.

Angry and humiliated, Arthur then exposes Charles and Laurel’s fling… and, Jai overhears the whole thing. How will he react to the fact that Laurel has moved on?

4. Mack and Aaron get into a spot of bother

PC Swirling approaches Aaron after his car was involved at the scene of a crime. As PC Swirling fails to find any evidence, Aaron’s relieved that John is still kept in the dark.

When Mack suggests hiding the smart-watches in John’s van, Aaron asks John if he can borrow his vehicle. When John refuses though, Aaron steals his keys.

After loading the van up with stolen smart-watches, Aaron heads back to check on them and is horrified to realise that the watches are missing.

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. Liam supports Chas

Chas confides in Liam about a new rash she’s developed, as Liam soon lies to Ella to spend time with Chas. Liam and Chas both then share a charged look with each other. But, will they decide to pursue anything?

