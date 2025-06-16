Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as John abducts Robert

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, John Sugden abducts an unconscious Robert and shoves him into the back of his van.

Elsewhere, Sarah faces reality as her operation suffers complications.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. Sarah faces reality

Jacob mentions Sarah Sugden’s IVF, unaware that Cain didn’t know about it. Taking his anger out on Jacob for being kept in the dark, Cain then grabs him.

Sarah turns up and sees Cain threatening Jacob, starting to have doubts about whether she’s doing the right thing.

Sarah worries about her mortality, but she’s left with more thinking to do as Jacob offers to be her sperm donor.

At the hospital, Charity upsets Sarah about her plans to have a baby right before she heads off for her operation.

Cain and Charity are then met by a surgeon who informs them that Sarah’s cancer operation didn’t go to plan…

2. Belle tries to get through to Tracy

Tracy’s fed up of feeling like a murder suspect and bans the Dingles from Nate’s funeral. Can Belle Dingle and Vanessa get her to change her mind?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 3. Vic is torn between brothers

Vic worries about Robert as he moves out after feeling guilty about her black eye.

With John interfering with Robert’s trial employment at the Depot, Robert confronts him over his actions. But, John makes his disgust over Robert clear, trying to protect Vic from him.

With John trying to persuade Vic to report Robert for hitting her, Robert fails to get support from Aaron…

4. John tries to teach Robert a lesson

Robert tries to keep his mind off Aaron by turning to drink and hook-ups. All of this fails to make Aaron jealous though.

Robert’s date then drugs him, with John swooping in and shoving an unconscious Robert into his van.

John then grabs a syringe and ponders over the situation, wondering what he should do…

Sometime later, Robert wakes up in the back of the van but can’t remember how he ended up there.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 5. Joe’s out for revenge

Joe notices that his car has been keyed and points the finger at Billy Fletcher. He then sets out to get revenge…

When his autoimmune suppressant drugs are missing from his room, Joe tells Sam that he reckons Billy is out to get him. Sam then suggests Joe finds a Graham 2.0 to help him earn some respect in the village.

Joe then meets up with someone called Shaun and asks him to teach Billy a lesson. But, what does he have planned?

6. Dementia concerns for Bear

Paddy confides in Gabby Thomas his fears for Bear, as she advises him to get him checked for dementia.

Fearing the outcome, Paddy then thinks about doing an online dementia test on Bear behind his back. But, it proves to be a difficult task…

Read more: 9 Emmerdale characters we haven’t seen in months as fans ask ‘where are they’

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an early release at 7am on ITVX.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm on ITV3.

Follow our Facebook page @EmmerdaleInsider for the latest Emmerdale news, spoilers and gossip. Or find us on Twitter @EmmerdaleInside. Leave us a comment, we want to hear your thoughts!