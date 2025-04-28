Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Joe’s enemies set the stage for their revenge

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Joe Tate under fire from almost all of the village. And a glamorous birthday party at Home Farm could end very badly indeed.

Joe makes threats to Clemmie, angering Billy, and Charity finds out who really spiked Noah. With those looking for vengeance descending on Home Farm, is Joe going to get his promised comeuppance? It certainly looks that way and Emmerdale Insider tells us they are expecting big things.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Joe threatens Clemmie

Clemmie sees Dawn and Joe kiss. She then refuses to go back to school, claiming she is feeling ill.

Dawn is oblivious to the real problem. But it’s not long before Joe finds out the truth.

Joe hopes to persuade Clemmie not to say anything, but when he tries to stop her leaving, she bites his arm. Joe then tries to bribe her with a present for her silence.

However he soon finds Clemmie dismantling the gift and angrily threatens her. He tells her she’ll be sent into care if Dawn finds out about the bite.

2. Billy vows to protect his family in Emmerdale spoilers

Billy finds Clemmie in tears and she eventually admits the bite and Joe’s threats. Furious Billy vows to act, but Clemmie is about to drop another bombshell…

The youngster then reveals she saw Joe and Dawn kiss. Angry Billy confides in Caleb who encourages Billy to get revenge…

3. Charity finds out the truth

Ruby accidentally lets slip that she knows something about Noah’s spiking. Charity wants answers and Ruby reveals Joe’s involvement.

Charity then puts it all together and realises Joe stole Caleb’s kidney. As Ruby wonders if she’s just signed Joe’s death warrant, Charity vows revenge.

4. Joe under pressure in Emmerdale spoilers

In the Woolpack, it’s very clear all eyes are on Joe. Charity and Billy are both out for revenge and Ruby and Caleb are pleased they have engineered Joe’s downfall.

5. Charity’s revenge takes shape in Emmerdale spoilers

Noah is blindsided when Charity tells him what Joe did. She outlines her revenge plot leaving Noah struggling to process it all. Will he go along with Charity’s plans?

It’s not long before Noah delivers some alarming news. What has happened?

6. Lydia’s birthday party takes a dark turn

A glamorous birthday party is thrown at Home Farm for Lydia with half the village in attendance.

But with bad feeling for Joe Tate coming from every angle, is it really the best time to celebrate?

It’s clear something is going on, but who is involved? And will it end in heartbreak or tragedy for someone?

7. Steph breaks Ross’ heart in Emmerdale spoilers

Steph calls off her relationship with Ross, leaving him devastated. She wants to focus on her recovery and spare his feelings while she does so.

Heartbroken Ross looks for comfort – and ends up spending the night with Manpreet! But Ross soon shrugs her off when he sees Caleb. Will Steph discover his liaison?

8. Gail dumps Ryan

During a couple’s game, Gail tells Ryan she thinks they aren’t in love. He is distraught and begs her not to end things. Will she stay with him or follow her feelings and end their relationship?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

