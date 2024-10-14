Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Belle starts hearing voices again

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle’s mental health rapidly declines due to Tom’s abuse as she starts to hear voices again.

Elsewhere, Caleb is desperate to keep his secret from a suspicious Ruby. Will he succeed?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Belle’s mental health declines

Things aren’t getting better for Belle this week as her saga with Tom continues. Belle is devastated when Mandy accidently reveals Cain had told Zak about Tom’s abuse.

She grows paranoid when she realises they discussed it behind her back. Things get even worse when a bunch of condolence flowers turn up at her door. There’s no note, but Belle believes they are from Tom and takes it as a threat to her life.

Lydia and Sam grow more concerned for her as she continues to mentally spiral with the pressure of Tom’s abuse and the investigation.

She’s also struggling after the loss of her father, who isn’t there to advise her anymore. Having had enough, she breaks her bail by confronting Tom.

But later she is left reeling when DS Foy turns up to arrest her for breaking her bail conditions. During a police interview, she is told if she breaks her bail again she will go to prison.

Despite her calm exterior, Lydia is concerned Belle may not be coping. Soon we realise Belle’s head is full of voices but she is desperate to hear the one true voice of her dad’s calming tones.

Lydia and Sam are concerned as they realise Belle has hit rock bottom and wonder how she will cope from there.

2. Ruby reads her mum’s will

Ruby faces more anguish after she is read her mother’s will – which reveals a shocking truth. Caleb is on edge, wondering whether his big secret will be revealed.

Ruby is clearly shocked at one aspect of the document, which leaves Caleb worried. However, it turns out that Helen was secretly in touch with Ruby’s daughter Steph before her death.

Feeling vulnerable, Ruby tells Chas how she is grateful for Caleb providing her with a link to the close-knit Dingle clan when her own family is estranged.

Meanwhile, Caleb takes a moment to embrace relief after he thinks he’s gotten away Scot-free.

Emmerdale spoilers: 3. Jimmy hands over the haulage

Jimmy prepares to sign over the haulage to Caleb but will it all go to plan? Caleb has been distracted with Ruby and her mother’s death. But, will this cause something to go wrong?

4. Billy feels regret

This is a week of reflection for Billy, who shows his sadness and claims he is a useless dad who is unable to provide for Dawn and the kids.

Mackenzie’s shocked Billy’s boxing training is for another unlicensed fight.

However, this is short lived as he is quickly impressed as John’s impromptu coaching session has improved Billy’s defence.

John enlists Aaron to try and persuade Billy he is not fit enough to fight and he should put his gloves down. But will it work? Or could Billy be in for a serious injury?…

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. Moira’s operation

Moira’s health battle continues this week, with a new date for the surgery set. Cain hears Moira talking of this procedure, aiming to remove her brain tumour.

He tries to support her, but it quickly turns to worry over the long journey ahead, sure to be a bumpy road. Reflecting on her journey, Moira asks a big favour from her friend Vanessa…. What could it be?

