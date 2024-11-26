Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as April’s life is put in huge danger as Ross is haunted by the past

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, April is put in huge danger as she’s dangled off a car park while Ross rushes to save her.

Elsewhere, Eric opens up to Brenda about the huge financial mess he’s created.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Mack’s actions put Ross in danger

With Ross rubbing his bond with Moses in his face, Mack’s sits happily on the stolen cash. However, Jade then threatens Ross, demanding the stolen £10k back.

Ross promises her that he didn’t steal any money, with John covering the truth for Mack. Ross then worries about his family’s safety as Jade threatens Charity and April’s lives. Concerned, Ross advises Charity to escape with Moses but April falls for Jade’s trap.

Emmerdale spoilers: 2. April’s life is on the line

April wants to head into town but Marlon won’t take her, prompting April to turn to ‘friendly’ Jade for a lift instead. Ross then gets a video call from Jade who reveals that she’s kidnapped April.

In a rush, Ross begs Billy to use his car so that he can rescue April, even though he doesn’t have the money Jade has demanded.

Ross receives a location and rushes to save April, horrified to arrive at a place from his past. One of Jade’s heavies dangles April over the edge of a car park… Jade then demands the money from Ross. But, Ross doesn’t have it. Can April be saved?

3. A pact is formed

Caleb, Charity and Marlon team up to form a pact together in the pub. But, what does it entail?

Emmerdale spoilers: 4. Cain’s feelings guilty

Cain feels guilty as his conscience gets the better of him. Can he be truthful?

5. Pollard loses it all

As Brenda chooses a wedding dress, she panics when she discovers that there’s no money in the bank account to pay for it. Pollard makes out that technology is to blame.

Later on, Liam sees Pollard trying to place a bet on a horse with the shop’s cash and tries to talk him out of it. Pollard doesn’t want to listen but Liam then goes to extremes by blocking the door so that he can’t exit.

Admitting to Brenda the cryptocurrency truth, Pollard is then quizzed on the reasons behind his marriage proposal. Angry, Brenda suddenly worries that Pollard’s medication may have played a part in it. Pollard’s devastated to have hurt Brenda. But, will the wedding plans still go ahead?

6. Caleb tries to act as peacemaker

Ruby realises that Anthony wasn’t lying about his cancer diagnosis , with Steph and Caleb teaming up to try and keep the peace between Ruby and Anthony.

Ruby tries to hear Anthony out and puts on a front, but then distances herself from her father. Anthony gives up hope of making things right with his daughter and instead wishes that Steph would leave the village with him. Caleb speaks to Ruby and encourages her to sort things out with her dad. It might be the only way to have Steph back for good…

Read more: Who is leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6:30am, plus 1:40pm and 2:10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @Emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside