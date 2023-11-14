Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Chloe finds out about Mack and Charity

Over in the Dales next week, Chloe finds out about Mack and Charity’s romance as her heart gets broken all over again.

Elsewhere, Caleb’s onto Kim as he gets closer to working out the truth about Craig’s death.

And, Rhona sneaks into the hospital to visit Gus and Lucy’s baby. But, will Gus catch her?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Chloe heartbroken by Mack’s deceit

Mack stuns both Charity and Chloe by sticking to his word and breaking up with the mother of his child.

Chloe is heartbroken by Mack’s decision but tries to play her emotions down.

Revealing her upset to Amy, Chloe lashes out and slaps Charity when she sees her kiss Mack outside.

Charity and Mack worry as they realise that Chloe isn’t as okay with things ending as she initially made out.

Chloe then comes up with a revenge plan – she’ll take Reuben and move to France.

However, her plan is soon exposed when Sarah spots Chloe’s packed bags.

Sarah then decides to tell Mack and Moira about the packed bags after noticing that Reuben’s passport was also out.

But, will Chloe get the chance to flee before Mack and Moira can stop her from going?

2. Rhona sneaks off to see Gus’ baby

Rhona sneaks off to the hospital to catch a glimpse of Gus and Lucy’s baby that is currently in the ICU.

She feels a desire to ask the nurse for more information but panics when she crosses paths with Gus.

April starts to become suspicious that Marlon and Rhona are keeping things from her, as Rhona and Marlon take different positions on whether to tell her the truth about the baby.

Later on, Rhona sees a pregnant Dawn in pain and runs off to get help from Liam. But, will this affect Rhona’s view on her own baby situation?

Emmerdale spoilers 3. Billy worries about Dawn

Dawn and Billy clash with Kim over their decorating ideas for the baby’s nursery.

Dawn soon pleases Kim though when she asks her to be her birthing partner. However, Billy has concerns and worries about Dawn’s plans for a home birth.

4. Caleb gets close to the truth

On the topic of Craig, Caleb notices a glimpse of guilt appear on Kim’s face and becomes suspicious of her.

He then decides to quiz Kim about Craig’s death and soon realises that Kim’s hiding something.

Later on, Caleb overhears a phone call between Kim and Cain and hurries off to share his findings with Nicky.

He fears that Cain is involved in Craig’s death, with Caleb going off to interrogate Cain.

Caleb soon suggests to Cain that Kim had something to do with the death of Craig, making Cain worry that Caleb will also figure out his involvement. But, will he?

Emmerdale spoilers 5. Ryan reaches out to his son

Gail and Ryan discuss Oscar and desperately want to be a part of his life.

Ryan then decides to do something about it and reaches out to him on social media. Will Oscar respond?

6. Tracy battles with her feelings

Tracy finds out that Caleb was the one who gave Nate tips on how to charm her back into his arms.

She’s furious as she continues to battle with her feelings for both Caleb and Nate.

7. David’s oblivious to his family’s secrets

Jacob and Manpreet persuade Pollard to join a Parkinson’s support group.

Meanwhile, Leyla works out that Jacob has a new girlfriend. But, David’s oblivious to both of these secrets. Can he rumble either of them?

8. Lydia plans to attend Craig’s funeral

Lydia considers going to Craig’s funeral so that she can get closure. Samson also tries to encourage her to come home, but will Lydia move back in?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!