Emmerdale spoilers: Barn fire leaves multiple lives on the line as Moira unravels

In Emmerdale spoilers, an increasingly confused and agitated Moira Dingle begins to spiral out of control. And, as her mental state worsens, lives are put in danger when she begins to hallucinate, mistaking Ruby for Emma Barton.

And, as he situation grows dangerously out of control, Moira sparks a fire in the barn which leaves several residents fighting for their lives. Will Moira and those around her survive as the barn fire rages on?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Fuming Cain demands answers from Nate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Confused Moira lashes out at Cain

Cain is shocked when Caleb tells him that Moira has kissed Nate. When he confronts Moira, she plays down the moment, and Cain grows incredulous.

With Moira having stormed out in a fit of rage, Nate is horrified to come face-to-face with a furious Cain Dingle. When Cain returns home, Moira is shocked to learn that he’s beaten Nate up.

As Cain rants on at her, Moira hits out, slapping her husband. With Cain gone, Ruby arrives at the barn to taunt Moira.

Moira grows confused as she argues with Ruby (Credit: ITV)

A fire starts as Moira and Ruby clash

However, she begins to feel sorry for Moira when she realises that not all is right with her mental state. As a stressed-out Moira begins to spill tractor fuel over the barn, Ruby panics. As Ruby tries to talk Moira down, Moira becomes convinced that she is seeing and hearing her old nemesis – Emma Barton.

Padlocking the barn, Moira raises her shotgun to freaked-out Ruby. She fires a warning shot into the air, shattering a lightbulb. This causes a spark to take hold, setting the barn alight.

As they tussle over the shotgun, Moira whacks her over the head, dazing Ruby. Moira grows confused as the fire continues to grow, with the flames catching onto the tractor fuel.

Moira freezes, next to Ruby’s unconscious body.

Will Moira come to her senses in time to save them both?

Will Moira come to her senses in time? (Credit: ITV)

Mack rushes to help

Meanwhile, seeing the smoke coming from the barn, Mack tries to call Moira. Having no luck, he rushes over to the barn on his quad bike.

Finding John on the scene, they both rush inside. Having been alerted to the fire by Mack, Cain, Caleb and Chas all rush to get to the barn. Cain rushes to get inside while a panicked Chas attempts to hold him back.

Just then, a huge explosion throws the group to the ground.

Who will survive?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!