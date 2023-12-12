Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year as Mack’s life is at risk

Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year have been released and Mack’s life is on the line whilst Tracy and Caleb’s affair gets rumbled by someone. But, who is it?

Elsewhere, Belle proposes to Tom with the help of Torvill and Dean. But, will Tom agree to get wed?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year.

1. Mack’s life is on the line

Things aren’t looking promising for Mack as there’s no sign of him. Only the chair he was once tied up to remains in the abandoned factory. But, what’s happened to Mack?

2. Tracy and Caleb’s affair is rumbled

With Christmas plans at Butlers kicking off, Tracy stays behind afterwards to help look after the kids.

Caleb stays to help too and soon kisses Tracy. However, someone soon catches them together. But, who is it?

3. Belle proposes to Tom

Chas encourages Belle to attempt to propose to Tom but her plans are put on hold when Sam gives her a birthday surprise.

Leyla then gets involved and helps Belle conjure up a new plan to pop the question to her boyfriend.

Tom’s then blindfolded and taken to an ice rink by Leyla where Belle’s waiting for him.

Stunned, Tom can’t believe that Belle has planned a proposal with the help of skating legends, Torvill and Dean.

As Belle proposes to Tom, he says yes before getting the chance to meet his heroes Torvill and Dean.

Later on, Mandy congratulates Belle whilst Belle is surprised that Tom has already announced their engagement online.

4. Rhona bonds with Ivy

On Christmas Day, Marlon has enough of Gus and storms off in frustration but has second thoughts when Paddy tells him to take it easy on Gus as he’s grieving.

Gus is grateful for Marlon’s effort with the Christmas dinner as a toast is raised to everybody’s loved ones, keeping the peace all round.

After Christmas, Rhona spends time with Ivy without Gus watching over her, beginning to form a connection with the baby.

She then admits to Marlon that she’s grown attached to Ivy and asks him to support her. But, will Marlon remain on Rhona’s side?

5. Amit tries to make things right with Jai

After Suni begs Amit to be honest about what happened to Rishi, Amit finds a place to stay outside of Mill Cottage.

Caleb praises Amit for trying to make things right with Jai. But, is Caleb being sincere?

6. Cathy goes joyriding

As Nicola persuades Bob to help her plan for a councillor party at the B&B, Cathy does her own party planning.

Cathy, Angelica and Heath go for a joyride in Wendy’s car whilst the adults are preoccupied with work.

Nicola soon sends Jimmy to find the kids and ask them to help serve at the B&B party, but Jimmy worries when he can’t find them. He soon realises that Wendy’s car is also missing.

In the car, Angelica and Heath flirt with each other as they tell Cathy to drive faster so that they can get to a party in Hotten.

Bob finally finds out about the kids’ plan after speaking to April, rushing off to track them down in Hotten.

Cathy almost crashes into another car as she speeds up, but she’s still determined to get to the party. But, will the kids all get there safely?

7. The truth about Jacob and Vic comes out

Gabby chats with Jacob and worries when she realises that Jacob might have feelings for her. She then goes to let him down gently but is shocked when she finds out that he’s actually been seeing Victoria.

With Gabby finding out the truth, Jacob and Vic prepare to tell Leyla and Eric about their relationship.

They soon meet up with the pair in the pub and reveal the news, whilst also explaining that this was the reason why David left the village. How will this revelation go down with both Eric and Leyla?

8. Sam’s supported by Mandy

Mandy comforts Sam as he admits to her how much he misses Lydia whilst in the pub.

9. Chas is delighted

Chas is over the moon when Aaron joins her in the Woolpack to celebrate the New Year.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

