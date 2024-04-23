Emmerdale spoilers: Chas looks at her surgery scars after lashing out at insensitive Kerry

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Chas Dingle lashes out at Kerry Wyatt after an insensitive remark leaves her feeling self-conscious about her new body.

This follows Chas’s breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery. After discovering a cancerous lump in her breast, Chas underwent a double mastectomy operation.

And now, as she recovers, Chas attempts to adjust to life after the operation, unveiling prostheses at work for the first time, But how will she react to Kerry’s careless words?

Then, in the aftermath of her Woolpack spat with Kerry, Chas examines her scars, and faces her future…

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Chas wears her prosthesis to work for the first time (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Insensitive Kerry puts her foot in it

As the story continues, Chas wears prostheses to the Woolpack for the first time. In doing so, she receives solidarity from the supportive women around her.

Meanwhile, Charity assures a self-conscious Chas that she doesn’t need to wear them at all.

The other women of the Woolpack are supportive, but there’s a shock in store… (Credit: ITV)

However, the mood is soon ruined by a series of insensitive comments from Kerry. These poorly chosen words soon unleash Chas’s fury, and she lashes out, while a worried Charity looks on.

Raging at Kerry, Chas refuses to be defined by her breasts.

But what will Chas do next?

Trust Kerry to put the wrong thing (Credit: ITV)

Chas looks to the future

Afterwards, Chas expresses disappointment at her own inability to face her surgery scars. She says she doesn’t feel brave enough to face it. Supportive Charity agrees to be with Chas as she looks at her new body for the first time.

Charity supports Chas as she reflects on her future (Credit: ITV)

Chas finds the courage and taking a deep breath, lifts her top and looks in the mirror. As she faces the new reality of her situation head-on,will it help Chas come to terms with what is happening to her? Can she find a way to adjust to her new normal?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!