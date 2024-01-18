Emmerdale: Speculation mounts Malandra Burrows is returning as Kathy Glover and fans declare it ‘best move soap has made in years’

Emmerdale fans are convinced Kathy Glover is making a shock return to the soap. Some have even shared their theories over how it could happen and declared it the “best move in years” for the show, if true.

Kathy left the Dales in 2001, with a brief return in 2005 for Seth Armstrong’s funeral. But could she be on her way back almost 20 years later?

Kathy was close to the Sugden family (Credit: ITV/shutterstock)

Is Kathy Glover returning to Emmerdale?

After actress Malandra Burrows appeared on The Big Soap Quiz: Corrie v Emmerdale at Christmas, she hinted at a return for Kathy.

Quiz host Stephen Mulhern asked her: “Please tell me there could be a time that she comes back to the Dales?”

Malandra, who had appeared in a ‘guess the former cast member’ VT before she came out on stage, said: “Well, you saw my boomerang, didn’t you? What do boomerangs do? Never say never…”

Fans immediately jumped on the comment and thought this was a clue that she would be returning. They were delighted!

“BRING BACK MALANDRA BURROWS! OMG OMG OMG OMG. THE ONE THING THAT COULD BRING ME BACK TO EMMERDALE,” screamed one on X.

Another strongly agreed: “Dame MALANDRA BURROWS TALKING ABOUT RETURNING TO EMMERDALE. THIS IS THE DREAM.”

“It was so wonderful to see Malandra and, frankly, if she’s going to return to Emmerdale I WILL watch your terrible show again,” shared one more.

Malandra’s Christmas quiz appearance sparked rumours (Credit: ITV)

Further speculation over a Kathy comeback

Following Malandra’s appearance at Christmas, last week, talent agent and author Melanie Blake, put out a tweet that sparked interest in a Kathy comeback once more. She wrote:

“Just got a gorgeous bunch of white roses from a client who is due to reappear to your [TV] screens soon – I can’t tell you who as it’s secret for now but the card read ‘just wanted to say how grateful I am and thank you for believing in me, I really never expected to have another chance like this, thank you’.”

She then continued revealing it was a ‘return’ to ‘Soapland’ and a ‘Soap Queen’. She added that it was “reminding people that audiences never forget stars they’ve once invested so much time of their lives in watching – even if it was 20 years ago, soaps are like family for many viewers- so seeing a long lost face is like having a reunion with a loved one.”

Just got a gorgeous bunch of white roses from a client who is due to reappear to your screens soon – I can’t tell you who as its secret for now but the card read ‘just wanted to say how grateful I am & thank you for believing in me, I really never expected to have another… pic.twitter.com/FEuMRkCuB3 — Melanie Blake (@MelanieBlakeUK) January 9, 2024

Given it’s almost 20 years since Kathy finally left Emmerdale, fans think the pieces are starting to fit together. They believe that’s who Melanie is referring to.

Kathy’s husbands weren’t always so lucky – she was known as the Black Widow! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Fans thrilled at return suggestion

“Malandra Burrows could be returning to Emmerdale,” one said, quoting the tweet.

Someone else responded: “Seen some speculation that Malandra Burrows is returning to Emmerdale, if true, that would be AMAZING! Kathy was always full of drama and it would be a joy to see her back. Kathydrama as I like to call her.”

“If this is true then it’s the best move Emmerdale has made in literal years. Malandra Burrows back on my tellybox where she belongs,” added someone else.

A further X user had even written an entire comeback story for Kathy! “Here’s my pitch,” they wrote. “Kathy returns with her husband and teenage children, also with a grown up Alice and her boyfriend. The family buy the Woolpack. Kathy puts a photo of Alan Turner up (similar to Betty in Corrie)

“Kathy feuds with Kim over the past, and this leads to the reintroduction of Jean Tate, Zoe’s daughter.

“Kathy forms friendships with characters such as Rhona, Laurel and even Moira, whilst maintaining relationships with Eric, Marlon and Victoria. Her comeback would be so amazing if done right!”

Would you like to see her return?

Who was Kathy Glover in Emmerdale?

Kathy Glover in Emmerdale was also known as Kathy Bates, Kathy Merrick, Kathy Tate and eventually Kathy Brookman.

She arrived in Emmerdale back in 1985 with her mum, and brother Nick when she was still at school and quickly became one of the show’s main characters.

She married three times while. Her first husband was Jackie Merrick who was killed in a shooting accident. She then married Chris Tate in 1990, but things turned sour and she only stayed with Chris when he was was paralysed in the village plane crash.

But he later had an affair with Rachel Hughes and they split up. Kathy started a relationship with Dave Glover and they married.

But Dave was in love with Kim Tate and just a month after the wedding he died rescuing Kim’s son James – who he thought might be his son – from a fire.

After several other doomed romances, Kathy moved to Australia to help care for her niece, Alice. Once there Kathy married and had a baby girl.

Kathy returned in 2005 for Seth Armstrong’s funeral, but hasn’t been back since.

Malandra was open about her breast cancer diagnosis to help others (Credit: ITV)

Where is Malandra Burrows now?

Malandra has appeared on stage in many different roles and is a regular in pantomime. She also took part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2006.

Malandra had a brief singing career. Her 1990 single Just This Side of Love reached number 11 in the charts.

She revealed in 2022 she was being treated for stage 3 breast cancer.

After several operations she faced gruelling radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy. Although Malandra hasn’t given a definitive update on her condition, she appeared happy and healthy on The Big Quiz over Christmas.

