Emmerdale: Scott Windsor to return in Heath death aftermath, fans predict

This week in Emmerdale, Heath Hope sadly lost his life in a car accident after he went joyriding with his sister, Cathy, and friend, Angelica.

Now, it won’t be long before his family says a final goodbye to the teenager at his funeral.

Emmerdale fans have now predicted that Heath’s funeral will see the return of a past character.

Heath died on impact (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Heath died in a car accident

Just as the New Year began, teen Heath Hope was confirmed to be dead after sustaining deadly injuries in a car accident.

Trying to get to a party in Hotten, Cathy jumped in the driver’s seat of Wendy’s car and started joyriding.

Angelica and Heath were in the back of the car flirting as they told Cathy to put her foot down.

Sadly, Wendy and Bob tracked the kids down and realised that their car had been in an accident.

Heath couldn’t be saved by CPR, having died on impact. Angelica and Cathy survived.

Cathy then went onto blame Angelica for the crash whilst Angelica blamed Cathy.

Fans reckon Scott will make an appearance (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict the return of Scott Windsor

With Heath’s funeral in sight, fans of the soap have now predicted a return for Scott Windsor.

They think that he’ll return for his half-brother’s funeral after being mentioned quite often in the soap recently.

One fan commented: “What if Scott returns at the end of the month for Heath’s funeral and then Jean returns in the spring/ summer!!”

What if Scott Returns at the end of the month for Heath’s funeral and then Jean returns in the spring/summer!! #Emmerdale — Love island and Big brother ❤️‍🔥 (@LoveRealityTV4) January 4, 2024

Bring back Scott and Zoe this year #Emmerdale 🙏 — Gemma Winters Quads (@GemmaWintersQ) January 4, 2024

Another Scott mention 👀. I hope he comes back for the funeral. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 3, 2024

Another fan hoped: “Bring Scott and Zoe back this year,” with a praying emoji.

A third viewer finished: “Another Scott mention. I hope he comes back for the funeral.”

Will Scott pay his respects? (Credit: ITV)

Is a comeback on the cards for Scott?

Scott’s often mentioned in the soap, with Cathy going to stay with him for a while last year. He hasn’t been seen on screen since 2007 though.

It would make sense for him to come back for his half-brother’s funeral seeing that he is still said to be close with the twins. But, will he actually return?

