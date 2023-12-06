Emmerdale: Rhona would’ve been questioned by hospital security by now for sneaking around, fans note

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, December 5), Rhona snuck back into the hospital to spend some time with baby Ivy without Gus knowing.

However, Gus soon spotted Rhona and had it out with her for lurking around his daughter’s hospital room.

Emmerdale viewers have now pointed out that Rhona wouldn’t have gotten away with this in real life.

Rhona tried to spend some time with Ivy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona went to visit baby Ivy at the hospital

At the hospital last night, Rhona managed to get into Ivy’s ward and enter her hospital room.

She’d previously been confronted by a nurse the day before and had pretended that she was visiting an injured Suni.

However, she returned to the hospital and hid in the room with Ivy as Gus stared through the window.

Gus then saw her and told her that she shouldn’t be there, not happy that she was getting so attached to his baby. He then threatened to call the police on her.

Back at home, Mary was concerned that Rhona had been seeing Ivy and told her that the baby wasn’t hers and that she needed to let Gus look after his child.

Rhona found this rather hard to hear, believing that she had a right to see her biological daughter.

Fans wonder how Rhona managed to get into Ivy’s room (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers baffled over Rhona hospital scenes

Emmerdale fans have now been left confused as to how Rhona managed to sneak into Ivy’s room last night and get away with it for so long.

Hospital security surely would’ve seen her on the CCTV and would’ve confronted her after seeing her act so suspiciously.

One fan wrote: “The security at that hospital is awful… Rhona just seems to wander about wherever she wants!”

Another said: “The number of times Rhona must have been picked up on the CCTV and still not be challenged by security.”

A third viewer commented: “Rhona hiding in the baby’s room. [Bleep] just stop insulting our intelligence, the nurse just walked straight past her as well.”

Gus agrees to Rhona’s help (Credit: ITV)

Will Gus make Rhona stay away from Ivy?

Tonight (Wednesday, December 6), Rhona and Mary turn up at Gus’ house and are delighted when he finally agrees to their help.

However, it isn’t long before Rhona pushes her boundaries and picks up a sleeping Ivy. When Gus realises what she’s doing, he sends her away. But, will Rhona accept that Gus needs some time to bond with Ivy without her interference?

