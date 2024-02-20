Emmerdale: Rhona needs to put April and Leo first, fans complain

Recently in Emmerdale, Rhona has been busy trying to do everything she can to get Ivy to stick around so that she can see her regularly.

Last night (Monday, February 19), it became clear though that all of this attention on Ivy had led Rhona’s other children to feel neglected.

Now, Emmerdale fans have slammed Rhona for failing to focus on April and Leo.

Rhona tried to win April round with concert tickets (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona tried to make things up to April

Rhona’s been so preoccupied with baby Ivy that she’s neglected her other two children – April and Leo.

Just weeks ago, Rhona left her family behind and ran off with baby Ivy. She only returned back home after Gus and the police tracked them down, leading to Rhona’s arrest.

With this, Leo has started to get into trouble at school. April has also made it clear that she’s unhappy with Rhona’s behaviour, not feeling like a priority to her.

Rhona then tried to get April back on side with concert tickets for her favourite band performing in Leeds. However, Marlon tried to warn her that April might see through her attempt to smooth things over.

However, it wasn’t long before Gus appeared at the house looking for Ivy’s cuddly toy. Rhona then became desperate to be with the baby once more.

Fans have ordered for Rhona to get her priorities straight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Rhona for behaviour towards children

With Rhona seeming to only be bothered about Ivy, fans have now slammed her for forgetting about April and Leo.

They’re now demanding that she wakes up and gives them both more attention before she loses them too.

One fan complained: “Rhona went from trying to get April’s attentions to stressing over the baby AGAIN! She’s gonna end up with none of the kids liking her.”

A second Emmerdale viewer said: “Rhona forgetting her other kids again.”

A third person added: “Rhona’s given up on her other kids then.”

April has words with Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Can April and Leo forgive Rhona?

This week, feeling abandoned by Rhona, April confronts her over the way she’s been acting lately.

Things are made worse when Leo gets into a fight at school and explains that he’d rather live with Paddy than with Rhona.

Can Rhona makes things right with her children? Or, will she risk everything for Ivy?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Where should Rhona’s priorities lie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!