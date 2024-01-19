Emmerdale: Nicola to cover up Angelica’s crime, fans believe

Villagers were quick to believe that Cathy was the one driving the car when Heath died but now Nicola knows the truth after last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday, January 18).

Angelica visited Heath’s grave and then told Nicola that she’d been the one driving that night.

Emmerdale viewers now believe that Nicola will do anything to protect her daughter.

Angelica had been lying to everyone (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Angelica made a confession to Nicola

In the first Emmerdale episode of the New Year, Cathy, Heath and Angelica went joyriding in Wendy’s car.

Sadly, the teens crashed leading to Heath’s death. Wendy had attempted to save him but nothing could be done.

After the crash, Cathy was blamed for the accident. April had seen Cathy head off in the driver’s seat, making Bob believe that Cathy was responsible.

Angelica backed up this theory by telling the police that it was Cathy who was driving.

However, yesterday, Angelica revealed that she was lying all along. She crumbled into Nicola’s arms and told her that she had been the one driving.

What will Nicola do with the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Nicola’s next move in Heath death aftermath

Nicola was quick to condemn Cathy when she thought that she was the driver. However, she now knows that Cathy was telling the truth.

With Angelica the true killer, viewers think that Nicola will help her daughter cover up her tracks and get away with her crimes.

One Emmerdale viewer typed: “Angelica has finally admitted to Nicola it was her driving that killed Heath but I bet you she’s gonna keep it quiet to protect her daughter.”

Angelica has finally admitted to Nicola it was her driving that killed Heath but I bet you she’s gonna keep it quiet to protect her daughter 😒 #emmerdale — Ashleigh🦋 (@AshSRRose) January 19, 2024

yeah cant see ever so morally righteous nicola coming forward anytime soon with the truth about the car crash #emmerdale — AM (@itsmeitsmeandy) January 18, 2024

Does anyone else think Nicola will cover for Angel ? #Emmerdale — Kelly ♡ (@KellyBlackx) January 18, 2024

Another person said: “Yeah, can’t ever see morally righteous Nicola coming forward anytime soon with the truth about the car crash.”

A third viewer asked: “Does anyone else think Nicola will cover for Angel?”

Nicola knows the truth… but now what? (Credit: ITV)

Will Nicola hide the truth?

Nicola knows the truth but what will she do with it? Angelica faces going to prison for killing Heath, with Nicola bound to be worried for her daughter’s future.

But, will she lie for Angelica and frame Cathy? Or, will she encourage her to hand herself in to the police?

