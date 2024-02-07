Emmerdale: Nate to kill Caleb, a new fan theory predicts

This week in Emmerdale, Nate Robinson’s world fell apart as his wife Tracy ended their marriage, explaining that she no longer loved him.

Nate then started sharing his suspicions that she had been cheating on him with another guy.

However, whilst he had his suspicions that Tracy had been seeing Caleb, he’s yet to have this confirmed.

Tracy broke Nate’s heart (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tracy split up with Nate

Viewers will know that Tracy has been having an affair with Caleb behind Nate’s back.

Nate came close to rumbling them both after finding deleted messages from Caleb on Tracy’s phone. However, when he headed to The Mill, he instead found Caleb and Ruby together on the sofa – not Tracy.

This week, Tracy couldn’t carry on with her marriage and sat Nate down. She then told him that they must split up as she didn’t love him anymore.

Nate was devastated and didn’t understand where all of this was coming from. He then spent the night at Caleb’s, sharing his suspicions that Tracy was seeing someone else.

Tracy lied that she wasn’t having an affair but just didn’t love him. She was only trying to make things work for Frankie’s sake.

Fans think that Nate will get his revenge (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Nate to finish Caleb off over affair discovery?

Nate’s already shown how angry he can get, bursting in on Caleb and who he thought was Tracy (only for it to be Ruby.)

One particular fan theory now suggests that Nate won’t be able to control his temper when he does eventually find out the truth.

The theory reckons that Nate could go as far as to kill Caleb over his betrayal with Tracy.

The Emmerdale fan theory reads: “Nate might try and kill Caleb…” Does Caleb need to watch his back though?

Ruby prepares to expose cheating Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Will Nate find out the truth?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Ruby attends Belle and Tom’s wedding reception and stands up, preparing to reveal all.

But, will she actually go ahead with publicly exposing Tracy and Caleb’s affair? How will Nate react?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

