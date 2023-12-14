Emmerdale: Mack to kill Amy and Chloe, new fan theory predicts

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, December 13), Mack stole Amy’s phone and asked Chloe to meet up at the park with Reuben.

However, Chloe spotted Mack and Charity waiting outside and messaged Mack telling him that he’ll never see Reuben again.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Mack could turn into a killer as things take a dark turn.

Mack wanted to find his son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack tried to track down Reuben

Yesterday, Amy and Matty set off on their journey to meet up with Chloe but were followed by Mack.

Amy was furious that Matty had told Mack about their plan, with Mack begging to know where his son was.

Mack and Charity then stole Amy’s phone and drove off, messaging Chloe whilst pretending to be Amy.

They then sat in the park waiting for Chloe but she realised that Mack was waiting for them after noticing a flaw in one of his text messages – Amy would never call her ‘babe.’

She then messaged Mack back and told him that he’d never see his son ever again. This made Mack lose it and go around the park shouting for Chloe.

Are Amy and Chloe in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Mack to murder – twice?

With Mack showing that he’ll do anything to get his son back, a new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Mack could kill.

The theory predicts that Mack might even go as far as to kill two people – Amy AND Chloe.

maybe Mac will kill Amy & Chloe 🤞#Emmerdale — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) December 13, 2023

The new social media Emmerdale fan theory reads: “Maybe Mack will kill Amy & Chloe.”

Could Mack actually harm the sisters? (Credit: ITV)

Could Mack kill?

Chloe and Amy have joined forced to make sure that Mack stays away from Reuben – and Mack’s furious with both of them.

But, could Mack kill both Amy and Chloe in order to get his son back? How far would Mack go to be reunited with his baby?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

