Emmerdale: Lisa Dingle ‘return’ on Belle’s wedding day was ‘very emotional’, say fans

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, February 15), Belle got married to Tom King in true Dingle style, although Tom didn’t appreciate their unique way of celebrating.

At home, Belle then read a letter from Lisa – with Jane Cox providing a voiceover for Lisa in a heartfelt scene.

Emmerdale fans have now been left all teary-eyed after they watched Lisa’s ‘return’ scenes.

Belle burst into tears (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle read Lisa’s letter

Yesterday evening, Belle worried that her and Tom’s wedding wasn’t going ahead as she hadn’t heard from him after their argument.

However, after Tom contacted her, she headed to the church and managed to get wed to her fiancé.

At the wedding reception though, Ruby caused a scene as she stood up and exposed Caleb and Tracy’s affair.

Tom was livid and went back home to blame Belle for her family ruining their big day.

As Belle went to open a letter from her late mum Lisa, Tom tried to stop her and accused her of caring more about her family than him. He then demanded that Belle spent the night on the sofa.

At the end of the episode, Belle cried as she read Lisa’s letter. Lisa had hoped that she’d marry a kind man who would treat her right.

In these scenes, Jane Cox’s voice could be heard reading the letter as the late Lisa was ‘brought back to life.’

Fans miss Lisa (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans in tears over touching Lisa tribute

Emmerdale fans have been left all upset after hearing Lisa’s voiceover. They know that Lisa would’ve wanted Belle to marry somebody who actually treated her well – and not Tom!

One Emmerdale fan wrote: “So nice to hear Lisa’s voice… very emotional.”

So nice to hear Lisa’s voice.. very emotional #Emmerdale — Danni🍕 (@Dbella91) February 15, 2024

What Lisa wanted for Belle is what she got the complete opposite of. What a touching scene and was lovely to hear Lisa's voice on #Emmerdale again. Very clever writing — Emmerdale 2dae (@Emmerdale2dae) February 15, 2024

Lisa's letter had me in tears 🥺 #Emmerdale That was beautiful @emmerdale — 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@TwellyWatcher) February 15, 2024

Another commented: “What Lisa wanted for Belle is what she got the complete opposite of. What a touching scene and was lovely to hear Lisa’s voice on Emmerdale again. Very clever writing.”

A third person added: “Lisa’s letter had me in tears. That was beautiful.”

Finally, a fourth viewer shared: “I miss Lisa! She wouldn’t stand for this [bleep]!!!”

Lisa died nearly five years ago (Credit: ITV)

When did Lisa die in Emmerdale?

Lisa prepared the letter for Belle’s wedding day when she knew that she didn’t have long left to live.

In 2019, Lisa sadly passed away on her family sofa after being given the diagnosis of amyloidosis.

Zak sadly found his wife dead in the Dingle home in May, shortly after they tied the knot.

