Emmerdale: Liam needs to ditch Ella for Chas, fans demand

Fans of Emmerdale have called for Doctor Liam to ditch Ella Forster in favour of Chas Dingle. This came as Chas confided him in last night’s episode over the state of a new rash on her body – sharing a charged moment as he came to her aid.

Liam checked Chas out and quickly allayed her fears – diagnosing it as an allergy rash. A relieved Chas threw her arms around the doctor, their obvious chemistry sizzling as they did so.

Back at home, Liam found himself lying to Ella about his whereabouts, conveniently missing out the part where he had been with Chas. With the sparks still flying, it’s clear that Chas and Liam share an undeniable chemistry… so what is he doing with Ella?

Liam’s been lying to Ella (Credit: ITV)

Liam needs to dump Ella for Chas, fans insist

Writing on social media as the scenes aired, fans shared their thoughts on the apparent love triangle. And it seemed tat many had already chosen their side… sorry Ella.

“Get Liam back with Chas. So better than him with Ella!!!” insisted one fan on X.

“Aww I love Liam & Chas,” said another.

“Liam has way more chemistry with Chas than Ella,” wrote a third, over on Reddit.

“Liam is so hot and Ella is nowhere near good enough for him. I still want Liam with Chas,” agreed another.

Who will Liam choose?

Come on Liam, make up your mind (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sparks fly

As the story continues tonight, Liam and Chas continue to flirt aggressively as they share a charged moment in the Woolpack. Their attraction to each other undeniable, the pair exchange meaningful looks.

Can they continue to deny their attraction to one another?

