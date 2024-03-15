Emmerdale: Kerry and Charity will make a great double act, fans note

During last night’s instalment of Emmerdale (Thursday, March 14), Kerry found herself securing a few shifts in the Woolpack.

With Charity struggling for staff in the pub, Amy suggested that Kerry could help her out.

Now, Emmerdale fans are loving the idea of Charity and Kerry working together behind the bar.

Emmerdale: Kerry bagged herself a job in the pub

Recently, Kerry returned to the Dales after being accused of stealing from her fiancé. Viewers will know that these allegations were true, despite Kerry lying to Amy that she was innocent.

Heading into the Woolpack, Kerry soon made peace with Chas and supported her ahead of her operation.

Last night, Kerry met up with Amy in the pub for a meal when they both caught Charity struggling.

Both Gail and Mary had just walked out from their shifts and left her struggling to fulfil orders.

Amy then asked Charity if Kerry could help her out. With this going well, Charity then said that Kerry could pick up a few more shifts working behind the bar whilst Chas was off resting up.

Emmerdale fans get behind Kerry and Charity partnership

With Kerry working behind the bar with Charity despite Chloe and Charity’s rivalry, fans are excited for this unexpected partnership.

They think the pair working together will make for some exciting and entertaining scenes.

One Emmerdale fan said: “I have high hopes for Charity & Kerry to become besties ngl… imagine Mack’s reaction when he finds out she hired Kerry.”

Another person added: “Kerry and Charity behind the bar might actually work.”

A third viewer ended: “I can see Charity and Kerry working well behind that bar.”

How will Mack react to Charity and Kerry’s new bond?

Mack’s got a lot of history with Kerry’s family. He didn’t exactly finish things off with Chloe on good terms, did he?

Now that Charity’s working with Chloe’s mum, will Mack simply sit back and allow for this to happen? Or, will he have words with his wife?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

