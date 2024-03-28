Emmerdale: Jai and Eric team up to take on Amit – and fans are thrilled

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, March 27), Jai caught Amit out in his lies after his dad made out that a group of people mugged him.

Jai knew that this wasn’t the truth after seeing Amit hand the money over to someone who was putting pressure on him.

With Jai and Eric turning to each other to bring Amit down, fans have taken to social media to share their delight.

Jai believed Eric’s theories (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jai turned his back on his father

This week on Emmerdale, Eric, Rodney and Vinny grouped together to get some evidence on Amit.

Vinny helped Eric take Amit’s keys to the house which then allowed Eric to snoop around in the house.

However, Amit sussed them out and returned home to confront Eric. Eric then tried to warn Jai that Amit was not to be trusted but Jai didn’t want to listen.

Last night though Jai started to believe Eric’s theories after Amit detailed how The Hide takings were mugged whilst he was on the way to the bank.

Jai then watched Amit hand over the money to someone dodgy and promise to hand over more later on.

Stunned by his dad’s betrayal, Jai then spoke to Eric and told him that he believed him. They both then feared that Amit had done much worse, killing Rishi.

Finally! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans delighted as Jai finally sees through Amit

Jai’s finally on to Amit and fans couldn’t be more happy about it! They think its about time, rushing to social media to share their relief over last night’s scenes.

One person commented: “I can’t wait for next week. Jai and Pollard are going to stitch Amit up like a kipper.”

I can't wait for next week. Jai and Pollard are going to stitch Amit up like a kipper.

I'm so glad Jai is back on the Amit is evil train in #Emmerdale I hope he and Eric out him for his part in poor Rishi's death and he goes away for a long time but I also feel for poor Suni because he just doesn't want to see how bad he really is.

Jai and Eric team up! Lets go!

Another person said: “I’m so glad Jai is back on the Amit is evil train in Emmerdale. I hope he and Eric out him for his part in poor Rishi’s death and he goes away for a long time but I also feel for poor Suni because he just doesn’t want to see how bad he really is.”

A third Emmerdale viewer exclaimed: “Jai and Eric team up! Let’s go!”

Can they work together? (Credit: ITV)

Will Jai and Eric expose Amit’s secrets?

With Jai on the inside, he has the best chance of getting the evidence he needs to expose Amit and his crimes.

But, what exactly has Amit done? Did Rishi really die on accident? Why does Amit owe so much money?

