Emmerdale: Heath’s siblings don’t attend his funeral leaving fans confused

Heath’s funeral took place in Emmerdale last night (Thursday, January 18) as Cathy struggled to read out her eulogy for her late, twin brother.

Bob lived out one of his worst nightmares as he realised that his teenage son was never coming home.

Emmerdale fans have now complained over the poor turnout of people paying their respects at the funeral.

Cathy said goodbye to her twin (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Heath Hope’s funeral

Before Heath’s funeral, Bob explained to Wendy that he couldn’t face saying a final goodbye to his son.

As Cathy started walking behind Heath’s hearse, Bob then had a change of heart and arrived just in time to catch Cathy as she was about to fall to the ground.

Cathy couldn’t bring herself to read out her eulogy so Bob stood at the front of the funeral service and read his out, commenting on Heath’s passion for music.

Afterwards, Bob tried to apologise to Cathy for keeping her at a distance. However, when she figured out that he still believed her to be the driver of the car, Cathy didn’t want anything to do with him.

Meanwhile, Angelica confessed to Nicola that she was the true driver of the car when it crashed. She couldn’t keep it a secret from her mum any longer.

Heath’s siblings failed to show up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans devastated by lack of guests at Heath funeral

During these scenes, the lack of guests at the funeral were noticeable. Brenda couldn’t make it because she was not very well, but she wasn’t the only one who failed to show their face.

Heath’s school mates and other siblings like Scott Windsor didn’t arrive to pay their respects, with fans wondering why they’d miss out on the chance to say one last goodbye to the teenager.

One fan wondered: “Did Heath not have any mates? It’s only the villagers that are there (and hardly any of them)…”

Did Heath not have any mates…it's only the villagers that are there(and hardly any of them )..#Emmerdale — Jamie (@J4m1e05) January 18, 2024

Doesn't Emmerdale have the budget for a few extras? Surely Heath would have had school friends or teachers or anyone outside of Emmerdale #emmerdale — Cinders (@cindersindubai) January 18, 2024

Yep or fail to even mention how none of his 5 other living siblings weren’t there? — M 🤍 (@michellermreid) January 19, 2024

Another fan asked: “Doesn’t Emmerdale have the budget for a few extras? Surely Heath would have had school friends or teachers or anyone outside of Emmerdale.”

A third viewer replied: “Yep, or fail to eve mention how none of his 5 other living siblings weren’t there?”

Angelica told Nicola the truth (Credit: ITV)

Will Angelica go to prison for Heath’s death?

Now that Angelica’s told Nicola the truth about who was driving the car when it crashed, this information changes everything.

But, will Angelica go to prison for Heath’s death? Or, will she continue to watch Cathy be blamed for something she didn’t do?

