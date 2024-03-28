Emmerdale: Has Jai really killed Amit? All we know following killer confrontation

Emmerdale took a dark turn in this evening’s episode as Jai confronted his biological father, Amit, about the lies he’s been telling.

And a vengeful Jai even managed to get Amit to confess to pushing his brother Rishi – Jai’s adopted dad – down the stairs and killing him.

We know! Talk about unexpected!

But it was how Jai got Amit to confess that was really sinister – he pushed HIM down the stairs and then stamped on his broken leg.

OUCH!

Jai’s suspicious about his dad’s finances (Credit: ITV)

Telling the truth!

In yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale, Jai realised that his dad hadn’t been telling the truth – about anything – when he spotted him handing over the takings to a loan shark.

Amit claimed he’d been mugged in Hotton but a horrified Jai knew he was lying.

So at the start of this evening’s episode, Jai met Amit at Holdgate and told him he was planning to sell up. Amit was startled – and even more surprised when Jai admitted that he knew the truth about everything.

Amit came up with some excuses, and told Jai he’d been up and down throughout his career, but he’d bounce back. He tried to win Jai over by telling him how much he wanted to work with him.

Amit’s got money troubles (Credit: ITV)

Killer confrontation!

But Jai wasn’t having it. He followed Amit upstairs where he was packing a bag and they had another confrontation.

Jai accused him of killing his dad. And Amit confessed!

In a rage, Jai gave Amit a shove and he tumbled down the stairs, just as Rishi had done.

He wasn’t dead, though. He just had a broken leg, which Jai stamped on as he tried to get Amit to confess everything.

Amit explained he and Rishi had been in line for an inheritance from an elderly uncle – but Amit needed the whole thing, not a share, to get his business back on his feet.

“My dad died because of your greed,” said a disgusted Jai.

Revenge?

When Eric turned up, Jai played him the recording he’d made of Amit’s confession – though Eric wasn’t impressed and pointed out Amit had only fessed up under duress.

With Eric away again, Jai and Amit chatted some more. And the next time we saw Jai he was alone in the house, chatting to Laurel on the phone – lying about where he’d been – and cleaning up the blood stains on the stairs.

Has he killed his dad?

We have no idea! But next week Jai is trying to hide his guilt. Just what does he have to feel guilty for? Is he now a murderer too?

