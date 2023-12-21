In Emmerdale last night (Wednesday, December 20), Mack realised that he was in major trouble when he came face to face with his kidnapper.

Harry revealed himself to be Chloe’s dad, making Mack fear for his life as he was asked to leave Charity a message on a voice note.

Emmerdale fans have now begged for Harry to take more action and do something about Mack’s situation sooner rather than later.

Harry revealed his true identity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harry revealed himself to Mack

Still blindfolded, the identity of his kidnapper was getting on Mack’s nerves yesterday as he wondered what someone would want from him.

However, Harry then revealed his true identity by taking off Mack’s blindfold but he still had no idea who he was.

Harry then explained that he knew the names of Mack’s family members, whilst also asking him to record a voice message to Charity to throw her off the scent.

When Harry started asking Mack about his relationship with Chloe, he told him that Chloe meant nothing to him and that sleeping with her was a stupid mistake.

This really angered Harry, prompting him to reveal that he was in fact Chloe’s father.

Fans want Harry to let Mack go or kill him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg Harry to do something about Mack

Emmerdale fans have now become fed up of Harry keeping Mack tied up in the abandoned factory – they think the whole thing is pointless and want Harry to come up with a plan to deal with him.

They’re now begging Harry to either let Mack go or finish him off so that these kidnapping scenes can come to an end.

One fan wrote: “What’s Harry’s end game with Mack? Can only end in one of two ways. Let’s him go or kills him. What’s the point of this?”

A second viewer wondered: “How long will Mack get tied up for?”

A third person complained: “3 days Mack has been kidnapped and nothing’s happened to him. If Chloe’s dad was that bothered he would of beat Mack up by now. Booooring.”

Can Mack get out of this one? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Mack escape from Harry’s clutches?

Mack’s currently tied up but Harry hasn’t revealed what he wants out of Mack yet.

But, can Mack somehow escape? Or, will Harry finish him off in an act of revenge?

