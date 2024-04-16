Emmerdale: Gus planted something in Rhona’s bathroom, fans predict

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, April 15), Gus visited Rhona’s house and made her an offer as he prepared for his own court case.

With Rhona wanting custody of Ivy, Gus changed tactics and offered to let her be a part of Ivy’s life.

Now Emmerdale fans think that Gus has other ideas though and is actually trying to incriminate Rhona.

Gus wanted Rhona to accept his deal (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gus made Rhona an offer

With Rhona being found not guilty for the kidnapping of baby Ivy, she was desperate to get custody of the baby last night.

However, Ethan explained that this process could take years before Rhona was allowed to look after Ivy.

Later on, Gus paid Rhona a visit and made her an offer. She could look after Ivy and be a part of her life whilst he was in prison, with Rhona being stunned to hear that he pleaded guilty.

Gus wanted Ivy to have someone stable in her life rather than being taken into care. However, Rhona was unsure whether she could trust Gus as he’d bailed out on their previous agreements.

Fans don’t trust Gus (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Gus true motive for Rhona visit

Emmerdale viewers aren’t convinced that Gus has suddenly done a U-Turn on his stance regarding allowing Rhona to be a part of Ivy’s life. They now think that he planted something in Rhona’s house when he visited her in a bid to get her in trouble with the police.

One Emmerdale fan wondered: “Bet Gus just left evidence in their toilet.”

Another person added: “What’s the betting he’s planted something whilst in the bathroom??”

A third fan said: “Gus to give Ivy to Rhona.. or is he playing games – if not, what was the whole point of this storyline? The kidnapping, the court case and stealing the embryos? Stupidity of a storyline if he just gives her the child anyway.”

Rhona hears Gus out (Credit: ITV)

Will Rhona agree to Gus’ deal?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, April 16), Rhona meets with Gus as he asks her to give him a victim statement.

With Gus hoping that Rhona can help him get a lighter sentence, Rhona has a lot to think about. But, will she agree to support Gus?

