Emmerdale star Fiona Wade calls soap exit ‘best decision ever’: ‘It was a scary decision, but the right one’

Former Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has spoken out on her exit from the soap last year, describing it as ‘the best decision ever’.

The actress played Priya Sharma from 2011 until her exit in 2023. When she left, she did so to seek acting opportunities away from the ITV soap.

And now, following the success of her stage play 2:22 A Ghost Story, Fiona has reflected upon her decision to leave the village behind.

Fiona Wade speaks out on Emmerdale exit

Speaking to OK Magazine, Fiona revealed the thought processes behind her exit from Emmerdale – and how she feels about the stage play she stars in.

“I knew that my first job out of Emmerdale had to be the right one, and then this came up. It’s honestly been the best decision ever,” Fiona said.

“When you leave a soap, I think some people think you made the decision yesterday, but these decisions are taken over years. It was a scary decision, but it was the right one,” she added.

Fiona has been touring the country as part of the play 2:22 A Ghost Story, in the role of Jenny – a woman who moves into a haunted house with her husband. The tour includes several cities including Liverpool, Nottingham and Bradford, and go on until June 15.

The actress revealed this exciting news in an Instagram post to her account last year, saying: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of @222aghoststory Playing the role of Jenny in the UK Tour 2024.”

“Being a part of this thrilling and brilliant play is an absolute dream. Feeling blessed and honoured to be joining such an amazing team!” she enthused.

What happened to Priya Sharma on Emmerdale?

In her time on the soap, Priya was at the centre of a number of massive stories, including her relationship with David Metcalfe – resulting in the birth of their daughter, Amba.

She also went head-t0-head with serial killer Meena Jutla, who tried to kill Priya after sparking a fire in a hedge maze which left her severely injured and fighting for her life.

Priya left the village in 2023 to seek a new life in London with Amba – with Fiona seeking new acting opportunities beyond the village.

