Emmerdale fans wrecks over Aaron and Mack’s heartfelt moment: ‘I can’t remember the last time I cried at an episode’

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, January 30), Aaron planned on leaving the village once again but was stopped by Mack.

Mack sat him down and tried to stop him from running away from his problems, giving Aaron food for thought.

Emmerdale fans have now been left in floods of tears over Aaron’s conversation with Mack.

Mack persuaded Aaron to stay (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron opened up to Mack

After finding out his mum has cancer, Aaron started to pack a bag whilst failing to say anything about the matter.

Mack saw him planning to leave and chased after him, begging him to reconsider.

He then brought up his own experience with Reuben, telling Aaron to stick around and be there for Chas instead of cutting her out of his life.

Aaron then told Mack that his bad guy act was all fake. He was just putting his guard up to stop himself from getting hurt again.

He’d lost Liv, Faith, Jackson and Robert from his life. He couldn’t face losing Chas as well.

After Mack and Aaron’s emotional chat, Aaron then reconsidered things and reunited with his mum.

Fans feel awful for Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans emotional over Aaron and Mack scenes

Emmerdale fans have suddenly done a U-Turn on Aaron and have now praised him for opening up to Mack. They were left in tears as they watched him speak about his late and moved on loved ones.

One fan sobbed: “Can’t remember last time I cried at an episode and here I am bawling!! Aaron breaking down talking about the people he lost and how it affected him, and turning up at the end for Chas – it hit me right in the feels!”

Another person added: “I cried right at the very end when Aaron returned and gave his mum Chas a hug. I think there were real emotional tears in Danny Miller’s eyes. He acted that really well.

“I think it was the first time we have seen Aaron open up to Mack and we saw a soft side to him. I think he has now realised he has pushed everyone away.”

A third fan said: “Oh man, that was so emotional, I am in tears here. Aaron is so broken and constantly hurting. FINALLY viewers heard and saw what those who love and know the character knew for months.”

It was all an act (Credit: ITV)

Can Aaron support Chas?

So, Aaron’s just admitted that he’s not actually as bad as he’s been making out. He just didn’t want to get hurt for the 1000th time.

Now that Aaron and Chas have reunited, will he stick around for the long run and be there for his sick mum?

