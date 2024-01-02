Emmerdale fans reckon Heath died after crashing into Mack and Aaron’s car

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, January 1), Heath, Cathy and Angelica went joyriding in the car that they had stolen from Wendy.

However, they soon crashed with Heath sadly being the one to lose his life from his injuries.

Emmerdale fans now predict the involvement of two more villagers in the car accident.

Heath died on impact (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Heath died

Heading to a New Year’s Eve party, Heath, Cathy and Angelica jumped in Wendy’s car and went joyriding.

Bob and Wendy tried to catch up with the rebellious teens and soon found the car at the side of the road.

As Cathy and Angelica escaped the wreckage, Heath wasn’t with them.

Wendy soon pulled him out from the back of the car and started giving him CPR but it was not successful.

As the New Year began, it was clear that Heath had died during the car accident.

Bob and Brenda were distraught (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict huge Heath car accident twist

Before the crash aftermath scenes, Mack and Aaron were seen sitting in a car talking about a dodgy job they had on.

Now, viewers reckon that Cathy, Angelica and Heath crashed their car into Mack and Aaron.

One fan commented: “I didn’t particularly like Heath as a character, didn’t really get much chance to, but that was a pretty tragic ending for him. Can’t help but feel, as we didn’t actually see the crash happen, that maybe Aaron and Mack were involved too.”

I didn’t particularly like Heath as a character, didn’t really get much chance to, but that was pretty tragic ending for him 😢 Can’t help but feel, as we didn’t actually see the crash happen, that maybe Aaron & Mack were involved too 🧐 #Emmerdale — Rachel 🙄🤨 (@Rachelvz123) January 1, 2024

Heath told Cathy to speed up or let him or Angel drive. I reckon Angel and Cathy swapped and Angel was the one to crash. Possibly Aaron & Mack involved somehow too #Emmerdale — Rose Alex Claridge (@AlexClaridge) January 1, 2024

Why do I think Mack or Aaron might have inadvertently been involved in the Accident or even Nate as he was on the road at the time #emmerdale #Cathy #Heath — Mike Rowave (@gordonbennet230) January 1, 2024

Another fan added: “Heath told Cathy to speed up or let him or Angel drive. I reckon Angel and Cathy swapped and Angel was the one to crash. Possibly Aaron & Mack involved somehow too.”

A third person pondered: “Why do I think Mack or Aaron might have inadvertently been involved in the accident or even Nate as he was on the road at the time?”

Was Mack behind the crash? (Credit: ITV)

Were Mack and Aaron involved in the crash?

Viewers didn’t actually see the crash happen. One minute Cathy was driving and the next Bob and Wendy had found them in an accident.

But, were Mack and Aaron also involved? Is this the reason they were seen in a car just moments before the accident?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Was anyone else involved in the accident? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!