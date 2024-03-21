Emmerdale fan theory: Tom to die at Christmas in Dingle murder mystery

Over on Emmerdale, Tom King has been abusing his wife – Belle King – as he attempts to control multiple aspects of her life.

Last night (Wednesday, March 20), he even interfered with her new job and advised a client to go elsewhere.

A new Emmerdale fan theory has now predicted that Tom will be killed during the 2024 festive period.

Tom prompted Belle’s client to go elsewhere (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom has been abusing Belle

Viewers of the ITV soap will know that Tom has started to abuse and control his new wife Belle.

He’s been speaking on her behalf, forcing her to do things she doesn’t want to do and has also been pressurising her into trying for kids.

Last night, Tom started to become even more abusive on Belle’s first day at Take A Vow.

Spotting her new client flirting with her, Tom managed to get Belle to leave her client to come to his aid at the vet surgery.

He’d purposely cut his hand, with Belle being frustrated when she discovered that it was only just a scratch.

After hearing Belle and the client arrange a meeting over dinner that night, Tom set out to ruin these plans.

He then told the client that Leyla was a drug addict and had ruined his own wedding. Soon after this, the client pulled out of his negotiations with Take A Vow.

Tom shouldn’t mess with the Dingles (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tom to be killed off in Christmas whodunnit?

Soap fans may know that Christmas 2023 saw EastEnders air a murder as Linda killed Keanu. Now, a new fan theory reckons that Emmerdale could soon take a leaf out of their rival soap’s book.

This would possibly see Tom King die at Christmas as one of the Dingles defends Belle and kills off her abusive husband.

One fan theorised: “You just know what will happen… a soap starts trying to sensitively show a tough subject (coercive control/abuse) but as usual they’ll turn into a circus and drag out until Christmas with a whodunnit Tom murder plot!!!!!!”

You just know what will happen… a soap starts trying to sensitively show a tough subject (coercive control/abuse) but as usual they’ll turn into a circus and drag out until Christmas with a whodunnit Tom murder plot!!!!!! 🙄🙄🙄#Emmerdale — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) March 20, 2024

This is not going to end well for Tom. Can see him meeting his parents Very soon/leaving the village in a wooden box @emmerdale

Xmas murder mystery. Deadly Dingles. #Emmerdale #BellDingle 🤭 — Zoeanne J 😋 (@jonezoe) March 20, 2024

Another viewer added: “This is not going to end well for Tom. Can see him meeting his parents very soon/leaving the village in a wooden box. Xmas murder mystery. Deadly Dingles.”

Dingles always look after their own (Credit: ITV)

Will the Dingles defend Belle against Tom?

The Dingles always come together and like to take justice into their own hands when it comes to defending one of their own.

We saw what happened with Lydia and Craig, so it’s not hard to believe that the likes of Cain could contribute to the death of Tom King if it came to it.

Tom’s sure to get a comeuppance when his abusive nature gets exposed. But, when will this be? And, will the Dingles kill him at Christmas?

