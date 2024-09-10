Emmerdale: Emma Barton needs to come back from the dead, fans beg

Emma Barton returned from beyond the grave last night, and Emmerdale fans are thrilled. Following her delirium-fueled resurrection, viewers were left clamouring for more, begging soap bosses to consider making it permanent.

Moira killed Emma in 2017, pushing her off a viaduct after she taunted her over the death of daughter Holly. Although Adam took the blame for his mum’s crime – going on the run after confessing – Moira remains tormented by Emma Barton’s spectre.

Emma’s return came as a confused Moira saw visions of her old nemesis, mocking her as Ruby popped by for a visit. As Ruby’s face merged into that of her old foe, Moira snapped, and grabbed her nearby shotgun.

Moira became convinced that Emma had returned (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Ruby in danger as Emma Barton ‘returns’

Pointing the shotgun at a terrified Ruby, Moira was convinced that Emma Barton had returned to haunt her. Firing off a warning shot, Moira blasted a nearby lightbulb which sparked a fire in the tractor fuel she’d already poured everywhere.

After knocking Ruby unconscious, Moira finally came out of her confused state – and was terrified at what she had wrought.

Emma returned to torment her old foe last night (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans demand Emma return for good

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to celebrate Emma’s return to the soap. And many were hoping to see the soap make her resurrection a permanent one.

“Bring her back!” exclaimed one fan.

Bring her back! — theo_styles (@TheoCabreraWal) September 9, 2024

“Just bring her back. C’mon she survived the fall,” said another.

Just bring her back c-mon she survived the fall. — beentheredonethat (@beentherdoneth1) September 9, 2024

“Close enough! Welcome back, Emma Barton,” wrote a third.

Close enough! Welcome back, Emma Barton #emmerdale — phabians (@flaxscottz) September 9, 2024

“Emma Barton still carrying Emmerdale after all these years!!! Iconic!!!” said another.

emma barton still carrying #emmerdale after all these years !!! iconic !!! — lucy (@agnespuzzler) September 9, 2024

Are you hoping to see Emma come back again?

