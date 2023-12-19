Emmerdale: Emma Atkins details the moment Charity fears for Mack’s life as he goes missing

Viewers of the ITV soap Emmerdale will know that Mack is currently tied up, gagged and blindfolded by Chloe’s dad, Harry.

Harry is making Mack pay for everything he’s done to his daughter. He’s vowing to make sure that he never hurts her again.

Emma Atkins has now revealed the point where Charity realises that something’s very wrong.

Harry has Mack tied up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack’s held hostage after Charity fallout

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, December 18), Mack was seen in a mood with Charity after spending the night on a park bench.

Charity had feared that he’d spent the night with another woman after falling out with her.

Drowning his sorrows, Mack then told her that he was going out again and wouldn’t be back for a while as he needed some space away from her.

However, he was then seen tied up to a chair, blindfolded and gagged in an abandoned factory.

Despite Chloe telling her dad not to harm Mack, Harry was revealed to be the one behind the kidnapping.

Charity worries that Mack’s life is at risk (Credit: ITV)

Emma Atkins reveals when the penny will drop for Charity

At the moment, Charity just thinks that Mack is in a mood with her, with this being the reason why he hasn’t returned back home.

However, Emma Atkins has now shared the exact moment when Charity realises that Mack’s in danger.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emma said: “There’s a moment for Charity where she sees Chloe with a complete stranger that she’s never seen before and it sparks her curiosity immediately.

“That leads her to go on a mission to discover this awful truth about what’s going on with Mackenzie.”

Lawrence Robb added: “Mackenzie gets tied up in the warehouse and that’s when he discovers the looming truth of what Harry is and what he’s capable of doing.”

But, what exactly is Harry capable of? And, can Charity get to Mack and save him before it’s too late?

