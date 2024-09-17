Emmerdale confirms Mike Parr return as Ross Barton in new social media post

In a new social media post today (Monday, September 17), Bradley Johnson took to the camera to tease Mike Parr’s Emmerdale return as Ross Barton.

Emmerdale’s Instagram page shared a video, captioning the post: “Brad’s on the hunt for a returning cast member… but who is it?!”

And, that returning cast member is none other than Mike Parr!

Emmerdale confirms Ross Barton return to soap

In a new Instagram video, Bradley Johnson could be seen looking for clues around set as to which former cast member was returning to Emmerdale.

Working his was through the makeup room, Bradley teased the return of Mike Parr’s Ross Barton whilst in the canteen.

Mike could be seen in the background of the video, albeit very briefly indeed.

And, Emmerdale fans have now gone wild over the news, having not seen Ross on screen since November 2018.

One fan commented: “Well this is just THE BEST NEWS EVVVEEEERRRRRRRR.”

Another person shared: “Yay. I’m actually happy that Ross is back, I missed him.”

A third fan exclaimed: “ROSSSSSSSS OH MY GOSHHHH. EMMERDALE, YOU HAVE DONE AMAZINGLY WITH THIS ONE.”

How could Ross Barton return to Emmerdale?

Viewers will know that Ross’ aunt Moira has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour. She’s started experiencing behaviour changes, hallucinations, and seizures.

Moira also recently hallucinated Ross’ late mum, Emma Barton…

But, could Ross be returning to see Moira as she deteriorates? Could Ross return with Rebecca White and her son Seb and settle down in the village once more after living in Liverpool for the last six years? Or, will it be a flying visit? Either way, we’re really excited about this one!

Mike Parr addresses upcoming Emmerdale comeback

Ross Barton star Michael Parr has now commented on his return: “I’m over the moon to be returning to Emmerdale. Ross is a character I’m extremely fond of and I’m excited to explore what he’s been up to over the past five years. After seeing the scripts, I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store. One thing I can say is Ross’s return will no doubt create fireworks.”

Producer, Laura Shaw, also shared: “We are delighted to have Michael back at Team Emmerdale, playing the unforgettable and charismatic bad boy Ross Barton once again. Ross makes a huge impact from the first moment he arrives back on screen, immediately throwing some of our villagers’ lives into disarray. Chaotic, wild and reckless, Ross is absolutely going to shake up the village and prove it’s never quiet with a Barton boy back in town.”

