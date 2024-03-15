Emmerdale: Chas has her operation and fans are baffled by major flaws including her nail polish

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, March 15), Chas went to hospital to have a double mastectomy as Cain and Aaron waited for her to return.

Chas was told that the operation went as well as they could’ve hoped, with both breasts being removed.

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a series of flaws during these Chas hospital scenes though.

Chas’ operation went smoothly (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas had a double mastectomy

Yesterday in the Dales, Chas headed to the hospital to attend her surgery as Aaron and Cain also accompanied her.

Aaron and Cain then sat in the hospital corridor as they awaited the news that Chas was out of surgery.

Caleb had messaged Aaron to ask if there was any news, prompting Aaron to panic that Chas should’ve been done by now.

However, he soon received a text message revealing that Chas’ operation was done and that she was out of theatre.

Chas was then told that both breasts had been removed, with the mastectomy going smoothly.

Fans couldn’t believe that these things were allowed to happen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot two huge errors in Chas hospital scenes

Watching Chas’ hospital scenes – eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans have spotted a couple of errors that wouldn’t have happened in real life.

One being the nail polish that Chas was wearing, with the second flaw being the text that Aaron received whilst at the hospital.

One fan commented: “I know it’s trivial and small details but Chas is about to have a major operation yet her nails are painted. I thought they had to be clear to keep an eye on oxygen levels?”

I know it’s trivial and small details but Chas is about to have major operation yet her nails are painted I thought they had to be clear to keep an eye on oxygen levels 🤔? #Emmerdale — Danni🍕 (@Dbella91) March 14, 2024

Why has Chas still got nail polish on? Anyone going into theatre & having general anaesthesia would have it removed! #emmerdale — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) March 14, 2024

Did the surgeon text Aaron to say she’s out of theatre??#emmerdale — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) March 14, 2024

Another fan added: “Why has Chas still got nail polish on? Anyone going into theatre & having general anaesthesia would have it removed!”

A third viewer wondered: “Did the surgeon text Aaron to say she’s out of theatre??”

A final person shared: “Just had major surgery and she texts Aaron to say she’s out now lol.”

Fans have highlighted that Chas wouldn’t be allowed to have nail polish on as her oxygen levels would need monitoring.

As well as this, Aaron received a text to say the Chas was out of surgery. It’s unclear who sent this but a surgeon wouldn’t be able to do this in real life.

If Chas sent the text, that would be unbelievable too as she would still be drowsy from the surgery.

Aaron has the BRCA2 gene (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Chas Dingle’s cancer journey?

Next week, Cain, Caleb and Aaron get their BRCA2 test results back. Cain and Caleb are both relieved to find out that they don’t have the faulty gene.

However, this is not the case for Aaron who has the gene. As he lies to Chas about his results though, will she find out the truth?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Did you notice these flaws? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!