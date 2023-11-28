Emmerdale: Charity shouldn’t be helping Mack get custody of Reuben, fans protest

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, November 27), Mack was desperate to track down Reuben and was rather down in the dumps.

Charity then vowed to help Mack bring Reuben home and go for custody of his son.

Now, Emmerdale fans have slammed Charity for being so supportive of Mack despite everything he’s put her through.

Mack asked Amy for news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack wants his son back

Last night, Mack was unable to rest as he returned back from looking for Reuben and Chloe.

After the failed search, he then approached Amy and asked her if she’d heard anything from Chloe but she hadn’t.

Back at home, Moses saw Mack upset and suggested that they cancel Christmas if he wasn’t feeling up to celebrating.

Once Moses had gone upstairs, Charity vowed to support Mack and help him to track his son down.

She even offered to help him go for custody of Reuben, promising that they’d bring him back home.

Fans think that Charity is being too forgiving (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam Charity for supporting Mack

Emmerdale fans are now unhappy over how supportive Charity is being of Mack, helping him fight for his son.

Considering that Mack cheated on her and got Chloe pregnant, fans reckon that Charity shouldn’t be so kind to Mack when it comes to the topic of Reuben.

One fan complained: “[Bleep] Charity helping Mack get custody of Reuben? Sorry what???”

A second viewer said: “This is stupid Charity would never be this forgiving with anyone, including Mack.”

A third fan wrote: “So Charity wants to help Mack now, who the [bleep] writes this [bleep]? It wasn’t long ago she was after his blood, now Chloe has gone, Charity is all over him. It would be nice to have storylines that make sense. Must be bad if two of their actors are bored.”

Chloe’s gone to France (Credit: ITV)

Will Mack get his son back?

Chloe’s gone off to France with Reuben and wants to start afresh. She’s made it clear that she doesn’t want Mack to be a part of Reuben’s life ever again.

But, will Mack get his son back? Can Charity help him track Reuben down and bring him home?

