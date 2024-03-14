Emmerdale: Cathy needed to be punished for car theft, fans complain

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, March 13), Angelica attended her sentencing in court and was given eight months in an SCH – whilst Cathy got off without any punishment.

However, with the Leeds SCH being full, Angelica would be sent to Bristol instead.

Emmerdale fans now all want justice as Cathy gets let off for her joyriding antics.

Angelica was sent away to Bristol (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Angelica was sentenced to eight months

Emotions were high in the King household last night as Angelica prepared to attend her sentencing in court.

She gave her brothers a big hug before heading outside with her parents. However, before she left, she bumped into Bob and gave him the letter she’d wrote for him.

In court, Angelica was told that she’d be given a custodial sentence but this would be considerably lighter than it could’ve been.

She was then given eight months in a SCH, upsetting Nicola and Jimmy as they said a big goodbye to their daughter.

Afterwards, her family struggled to process the fact that Angelica was being sent to Bristol instead of Leeds. This would be a four hour car ride, meaning that they wouldn’t be able to see her often.

Cathy’s charges were dropped (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think that Cathy deserves punishment too

With Angelica being sentenced for Heath’s death, fans of the ITV soap now think that Cathy should also suffer the consequences of her actions. Afterall, she was the one who stole Wendy’s car and went joyriding in the first place.

One person commented: “You’ve let Cathy off with a caution for stealing a car that killed her brother, now she’s just happily walking around the village! And, Angelica only got 8 months for actually driving the stolen car and killing her friend [bleep!!] You’ve messed up this storyline.”

Another fan complained: “I still don’t understand why Cathy got off scott-free. The judge made it sound like Angelica was solely to blame. Just wrong.”

A third person added: “Cathy was also driving without a license and insurance. She stole the car. This SL makes no sense.”

A fourth person finished: “So Cathy, who jacked the car and convinced her bro & Angelica to joyride, without insurance or a license, is out free? I must have missed something.”

Cathy has gotten away with it (Credit: ITV)

Will Cathy receive any form of punishment?

Cathy’s charges were dropped meaning that she won’t get punished for her joyriding. Angelica though has been sentenced.

Perhaps living with the fact that her actions contributed to her brother’s death is punishment enough… But, has Cathy really escaped legal punishment altogether?

