In a shocking turn of events, Emmerdale fans think that Caleb’s daughter, Stephanie, is actually Ruby’s mum’s child after scenes which aired yesterday.

Fans were left reeling after Tuesday’s episode (September 17) as it was revealed Caleb has a daughter.

It was known before, but officially confirmed last night when Caleb went to see his mother-in-law, Helen, in the hospital where she was lying dying.

Caleb told Ruby’s mum not to speak about his daughter (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Stephanie first mention

The pair got into an argument before the topic of children was brought up. Helen asked whether he saw Stephanie and Caleb, in true fashion, got angry at her and demanded she never mention his kids.

…Safe to say things were a little tense.

So who is the barely-mentioned Stephanie? Could she join her estranged dad in the Dales?

Little is known about her, but fans have been coming up with theories that could explain her extended absence.

What we do know is when Caleb first arrived, he told Leyla that he had ‘kids,’ presumably more than one. Back then, it was not known that Nicky was his son.

Nicky, although not an entirely truthful person, did say he had a sister. But, of course, this could’ve all been part of his ruse…

Emmerdale: What we know so far

We also know that Ruby got pregnant when she was young and her mum offered to pay her to have an abortion. Ruby chose Caleb and they tried their hand at family life. Not very successfully, mind you…

That baby could have been Stephanie and not Nicky. It’s Nicky’s birthday this week and he looks to be turning 24, making him born in 2000.

Connecting the clues, Ruby is in her late 40s. So when she was pregnant she would’ve been in her early 20s. Not too young, so her parents concern might be unjustified.

However, Stephanie who is older, could be in her 30s now. So Ruby’s parent’s concern makes more sense, given that she would’ve been pregnant in her teenage years.

Ruby’s mum made an appearance on the show (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Stephanie is Ruby’s mum’s daughter?

Meanwhile, some fans believe there could be yet another twist in the story. They believe Stephanie is instead Helen’s daughter, hence why she asked after her at the hospital.

One X viewer asked: “So Ruby’s mother. Do we know what her big dark secret is yet?” Another user theorised that Helen might have something to do with Stephanie: “Well, she mentioned a daughter of Caleb and Ruby, could be something to do with that.”

A third noted: “So much information in one scene! We’re really intrigued by Helen and her reference to Steph!” While a fourth speculated: “Oooooh I wonder if Caleb got Ruby’s mum pregnant and the child was his??”

