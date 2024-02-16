Emmerdale: Belle’s full name is Tinkerbelle – and fans can’t cope

Fans of Emmerdale have been left reeling after learning that Belle Dingle’s full name is ‘Tinkerbelle’ – yes, as per Peter Pan’s fairy friend of legend.

This news (not new information, but so scarcely called upon that many may have forgotten) was revealed during the wedding ceremony between Belle and husband-to-be Tom King.

And newcomer Ruby Miligan wasn’t the only one left in stitches at this revelation. Fans were also left cracking up after learning – or being reminded that – Belle’s name is actually Tinkerbell(e) Dingle.

Tinkerbelle Dingle’s big day came last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans react after learning Belle Dingle’s full name

As the scenes aired, viewers shared their reaction to the vicar’s name-drop on social media. And many found themselves tickled at learning that Belle‘s full name is actually Tinkerbelle Dingle.

“I remember her being born in the pigsty but didn’t know her real name was Tinkerbell,” wrote one fan.

“Omg how did I forget her name was Tinkerbell?” exclaimed another.

“Ruby laughing at Tinkerbelle is something I’d do tbf,” giggled a third.

“Belle’s real name is Tinkerbelle. Seriously?,” another gasped.

Another fan added: “How did I not know/forget that Tinkerbelle is Belle’s real name?”

Laugh it up… but there’s a soppy reason they called her Tinkerbelle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan reveals reason behind Belle’s name

However, another fan revealed a poignant reason behind the name Belle – sorry, Tinkerbelle. And it’s due to dad Zak.

She was named Tinkerbelle because Peter Pan was Zak’s favourite film

“I remember when Belle was born and I think it was Marlon who said she was named Tinkerbelle because Peter Pan was Zak’s favourite film,” another fan explained.

Sadly Zak was absent from the wedding, said to be in Scotland with granddaughter Debbie. And, having hurt his back, was unable to travel back for the wedding.

Fans will realise that Zak’s absence was due to actor Steve Halliwell’s real-life illness – and subsequent passing behind the scenes of the soap.

However, his great legacy lives on in the Dingle family, including beloved daughter Belle – sorry, Tinkerbelle.

