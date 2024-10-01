Emmerdale fans were left baffled at last night’s episode (Monday September 30) after Belle lied to the police and covered up the abuse she suffered at Tom’s hands.

Tom regained consciousness after being involved in a brutal axe attack last week, but claimed he could not remember anything.

Police have been trying to gather evidence behind the scenes, but Belle denied Tom had been mistreating her despite suffering months of abuse at his hands…

Emmerdale: Belle King’s attack on Tom

Belle fought back at Tom’s abuse last week after months of being tormented by her ex-husband.

Previously, Amelia tricked Belle into meeting her at the Dingles’ but then Tom turned up instead. A dramatic showdown followed, with Tom, as usual, ridiculing Belle.

He taunted her before flipping her to the ground and beating her. However, Belle fought back, picked up Sam’s shotgun, and escaped to a derelict building behind Tom’s back.

In true Tom fashion, he persisted. He followed Belle into the building and used an axe to tear down the door.

As he entered, Belle shot at him, but she hadn’t taken the safety off the gun. He laughed and took it off her then held her at gun point.

However, Belle picked up the axe without him noticing.

As he turned round and admired himself in the mirror, she stabbed him in the back with the weapon.

Tom fell on to a disused mattress as Belle sobbed in shock at what she’d done.

Emmerdale: Belle denies the abuse

During Monday’s episode (September 30), Tom woke up in pain at the hospital with his uncle Jimmy.

When the police questioned him, he admitted the whole thing was just a ‘blank’ and cut the interview short.

Tom later phoned Belle and fumed: ‘Don’t I even get a hello? After what you did to me?’ Then threatened her to visit him in hospital – ‘or else I’ll tell the police everything.’

He still did not tell the police that Belle was involved.

Later on, the police visited Belle, where they asked whether Tom was controlling. Belle said he was difficult to live with, but not abusive.

The Dingle women – Charity and Lydia – then backed up Belle’s ‘version of events.’

Fan reactions

Social media fans flocked online to express their frustration at Belle’s actions and claimed it was pointless.

One X user wrote: “Belle should have told the police about the abuse and showed them her injuries. What’s the point in lying?”

Another added: “Getting Belle to lie to the police and destroying vital evidence won’t help Belle’s chances of freeing herself away – if anything, it makes Belle look like the guilty party.”

A third penned: “She had the wounds and police gave Belle the perfect opportunity to tell them everything but she still all lied. This is being dragged out so long.” A fourth noted: “All the evidence was there for Belle to go straight to the police and tell them the whole truth.”

A final fan finished: “I really hate that they’ve got other women to ruin Belle’s chances at getting justice.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

