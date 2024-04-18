Emmerdale: Amy’s wedding dress didn’t look right, fans note: ‘Meringue dress from the 80s’

Yesterday evening in Emmerdale (Wednesday, April 17), Amy and Matty’s wedding almost didn’t go ahead as Kerry threw a spanner in the works.

However, Eric Pollard managed to save the day and paid for the wedding, with Amy and Matty tying the knot.

One aspect of the wedding in particular though is now distracting fans of the ITV soap…

Amy and Matty became husband and wife (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amy and Matty got married

Amy got into her wedding dress yesterday and enjoyed a glass of fizz ahead of her wedding ceremony.

However, Kerry soon stopped the happy celebrations and revealed that the wedding was off because she couldn’t afford to pay.

Amy was devastated as she ran off to tell Matty the news, ordering Kerry out of her life for good.

Later on though, Leyla received a phone call that changed everything. The wedding was back on and Eric Pollard was paying for it!

With this, Amy walked down the aisle and got married to Matty. The special day was salvaged.

The dress had a ruching effect (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans unimpressed with Amy dress choice

Despite all of this wedding drama, Emmerdale viewers have been more focused on Amy’s wedding dress. They think that the dress was a bizarre choice, comparing it to the likes of duvet and loo roll.

One person asked: “Did Amy transport that meringue dress from the 80s?”

Did Amy transport that meringue dress from the 80s #emmerdale — linda (@lindafraser852) April 17, 2024

So amy thought the duvet/bog roll dress wasn't horrendous enough and decided to add that hideous jacket? Did eric pay for that too? 😏 #emmerdale — Luna Loco (@LunaLocoJewels) April 17, 2024

Why’s her dress tucked in her knickers? 😂 #Emmerdale — Penny 💙🌹 (@Surfingspaniel) April 17, 2024

Another person added: “So Amy thought the duvet/ bog roll dress wasn’t horrendous enough and decided to add that hideous jacket? Did Eric pay for that too?”

A third viewer questioned: “Why’s her dress tucked in her knickers?”

Amy wants Kerry out of her life (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Amy forgive Kerry for her betrayal?

Amy has made it very clear that she wants Kerry to pack up her things and move out following her betrayal.

However, she’s unaware that Pollard actually conned Kerry out of the cash to pay for the wedding without her knowing. Will Amy give Kerry a chance to make things right?

