Emmerdale: Amelia to fall pregnant with Tom’s baby, a new fan theory predicts

A new Emmerdale fan theory has predicted an alarming twist in the Belle and Tom abuse storyline, involving Amelia Spencer.

As viewers know, Tom has been abusing Belle for months, but recently Belle has found the courage to tell Tom their marriage is over.

In last night’s episode (September 4), Belle witnessed Tom making moves on Amelia, and now an Emmerdale fan has predicted the outcome of this story.

Emmerdale: What happened between Belle and Tom?

Belle and Tom have been involved in a coercive control storyline for the past year.

Tom has been gaslighting and controlling Belle, even convincing her to spend less time with her family.

Recently he has used her dog, Piper, against her. Firstly, he poisoned the dog in an attempt to get Belle to come home from rehab, and then he went much further by deliberately running the dog over and then pretending he’d found Piper in the road.

Viewers watched as he comforted Belle over Piper’s death and then gave the dog away, pretending that her owners were abusive.

Tom also put cameras in their home and trackers on Belle’s devices – which led him to discover this week that Belle had requested information about him via Clare’s Law.

In the most recent episode, Tom was seen flirting with Amelia. Belle watched on in horror as Tom charmed Amelia in the same way he charmed her.

Belle attempted to warn Amelia, but to no avail. And now fans have come up with an interesting theory.

Emmerdale fan theory: Amelia to fall pregnant with Tom’s baby?

Amelia is unaware of the extent of the abuse that Tom has put Belle through as she begins dating Tom.

When confronted with the truth, Amelia accused Belle of being jealous.

While some fans believe Belle will get back with Tom in order to stop Amelia becoming the Next Girl, another fan has a different theory.

Writing on X, one viewer said: “Isn’t Tom King about 35? I bet he will get Amelia pregnant to get back at Belle for having an abortion.”

Earlier this year, Belle fell pregnant, but she decided to have a termination as she didn’t think her relationship with Tom was stable enough to bring up a child. But she originally lied to Tom and told him she had a miscarriage, before he inevitably discovered the truth.

With Amelia flattered by Tom’s attention, she could fall for Tom’s charms, but just how far will she go with him?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

