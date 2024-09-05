Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Special episode sees Belle imagine different futures as a result of Tom’s abuse

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 5), there is a Sliding Doors moment as Belle imagines what her life will be like based on what decisions she makes.

The hour long special will show the audience three different future realities that could potentially happen to Belle.

In the special stylised episode, Belle’s worst fears are explored following her abusive relationship with husband Tom. Read on for Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Belle is haunted by her imagined futures (Credit: ITV)

What has happened between Belle and Tom?

Belle and Tom reunited last year after being childhood sweethearts.

The coercive abuse storyline has been a long running one due to the desire to make it as authentic as possible.

Things have stepped up a gear this year, with Tom’s abuse becoming more obvious as he started to use technology to control his now wife.

As well as monitoring her every move, Tom has also been using emotional abuse and attempted to isolate Belle from her family.

On one occasion he locked her in the house and she was unable to escape when a fire started.

For a while, the coercive abuse worked and Tom managed to manipulate Belle. But in recent weeks, Belle has cottoned on.

This is partly due to his abuse of her dog, Piper.

Tom purposely hit Piper with his car and then lied to Belle that Piper had died.

Belle is determined not to take Tom back, but will her resolve fail with his constant pestering?

Belle is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle’s special episode

Tonight’s special episode sees Belle interact and observe situations that may never actually happen in reality.

After Tom has told Belle he’ll never give up on her, Belle is propelled into a dream-like state.

We then see what could potentially happen as the future is reflected back at her.

A dazed Belle leaves her house and wanders down Main Street. Feeling trapped, we see different realities which could unfold, depending on what decision she makes.

Each scenario she encounters then plays out within the village.

Up until now, Belle has been fearful of speaking out about the abuse, which is very typical of a coercive relationship.

Speaking about it, Emmerdale Producer Sophie Roper said: “In this stylised episode we explore Belle’s worst fears and see the true extent of the impact her abusive relationship with Tom has had on her. If one person seeks help for a situation they are in because of seeing Belle’s plight it will be an achievement.”

While Eden Taylor Draper, who plays Belle, added: “It was a very special episode to film, I understand viewers will find it distressing and uncomfortable, but I am so proud we are exploring this to its full potential to give people a real insight to what can go on.”

If you recognise any of the behaviours displayed by Tom, you may be experiencing domestic abuse. If this is the case, you are not alone.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk

