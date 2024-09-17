Emmerdale fans are calling for Adam Thomas to make a comeback and reprise his role as Adam Barton after Moira’s name drop last night (Monday, September 16).

The Adam Barton actor, who is currently starring in Waterloo Road, left the soap in 2018, but fans are calling for his return. With news of Moira’s mass, Adam could return to help his mother.

Emmerdale: Why did Adam leave?

Adam, a member of the Barton family, was the eldest son of John and Moira. However, he later discovered his real dad was his uncle, James Barton. This news gave him three more brothers in the form of Pete, Ross and Finn Barton.

After Hannah’s departure (and subsequent return as Matty) and Holly’s death, Adam was Moira’s rock. Shortly after, he left the soap after confessing to murder to protect his mum.

Moira had killed Emma Barton by pushing her off a bridge. Adam wanted to protect her knowing she was acting out of character and he confessed to the crime himself.

Stepdad Cain Dingle helped Adam escape the country in the back of a van. He is currently thought to still be on the run in France.

But now, fans of Emmerdale want him to come back due to his mother’s illness. Stranger things have happened!

Moira confused Cain with Adam

Currently in Emmerdale, Moira was diagnosed with a brain tumour after having suffered from behavioural changes, hallucinations and seizures.

Last night, the neurologist suggested a ‘watch and wait’ approach before any surgery was carried out. But, it was up to Moira which approach they would carry out.

At home, Moira then confused husband Cain with her son and called him ‘Adam,’ prompting fans to call for an Adam Barton comeback.

Emmerdale fans demand Adam Barton return

With Moira’s recent health results, fans are calling for Adam to make his grand return.

One X user wrote: “Manifesting an Adam Barton return,” whilst another added: “10 characters I’d like to see return to Emmerdale: 1. Adam Barton.”

A third noted: “Adam Barton needs to come back to Emmerdale, please.”

