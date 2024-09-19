Emmerdale: 5 theories on who Caleb daughter Stephanie is – and she could be linked to Meena Jutla

During this week’s episodes of Emmerdale, viewers got to learn more about the complicated family history of Caleb and Ruby Fox-Miligan. As Ruby’s estranged mother Helen returned to haunt her daughter, sneaky Caleb popped by for a visit.

Ruby’s mum, Helen, was profoundly ill – and Caleb took the opportunity for a spot of blackmail. As he exchanged charged words with his mother-in-law, Helen taunted Caleb by asking about his relationship to his children – specifically daughter Stephanie.

It’s been hinted that Ruby and Caleb share a daughter as well as son Nicky, and this scene served as confirmation of the fact. Helen died before she could reveal much more (but not before sending Caleb his money!), leaving the mystery of Stephanie hanging there.

Who is Stephanie and what might she mean to Caleb and Ruby?

Writing on social media as the scenes aired, fans shared their thoughts on Stephanie’s whereabouts… including a potential link to Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla.

Fans have wondered whether she could have a link to villainous Meena Jutla (Credit: ITV)

1. She’s in prison with Meena

“So Stephanie… In prison with Meena?” asked one fan on the social media site X.

A prison sentence could certainly explain Stephanie’s absence from her parents’ life… and might also serve as a fun re-introduction to fan favourite Meena.

This could be a particularly cruel twist for poor Gabby (Credit: ITV)

2. She’s secretly Gabby

Another theory is that Stephanie might already be in the village.

“So Helen and Caleb referred to Ruby being disowned when she got pregnant by Caleb – seems reasonable to assume Stephanie is therefore the baby born circa 1996 and either never mentioned cos they have all fallen out or maybe she had to be adopted – in which case we’re looking for a girl about 28 years old who maybe isn’t called Stephanie anymore?????”” wondered one fan.

This led others to suggest that she could already be in the village, and unaware that she’s the daughter of Ruby and Caleb.

“I heard she’s older but wouldn’t it be fab if it was Gabby and she didn’t know she’s adopted/really related to the man she was gonna marry?” one fan said. A particularly cruel twist, given Gabby’s ill-fated relationship with Nicky.

Ella recently returned to the village (Credit: ITV)

3. …or Ella

Another potential candidate emerged in Ella Forster, who has recently returned to the Dales after a spell of absence.

“Ella as Stephanie, adopted?” asked another fan.

A darker fan theory suggests Stephanie could be Caleb’s dirty little secret (Credit: ITV)

4. She’s Caleb and Helen’s love child

Some fans have suggested that there could be a darker twist in the story – wondering whether Stephanie might be Helen’s daughter, rather than her grand-daughter.

“Oooooh I wonder if Caleb got Ruby’s mum pregnant and the child was his?” mooted one fan.

Where’s Ruby’s daughter? (Credit: ITV)

5. Stephanie headed to Emmerdale as soap fans speculate on her identity

Whoever Stephanie might (or might not) be, her return to her parents’ lives is surely imminent.

“Only matter of time before Ruby dad comes to village then, along with their daughter Stephanie,” one viewer speculated – picking up on Ruby’s reticence to talk about her father, also estranged.

With Emmerdale bosses having teased a ‘huge’ arrival at Christmas, could Stephanie be about to make her debut?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!