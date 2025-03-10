EastEnders: Zack will be murdered over Barney secret, new fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested tthat Zack Hudson will be murdered over his secretly being Barney Mitchell’s father. Recent weeks saw Zack realise that he’s Barney’s biological father – and immediately attempt to make up for lost time.

In tonight’s episode, Zack made it clear that he had no intention of backing down. Nicola attempted to buy him off, offering him cash to forget all about Barney, but he was having none of it.

And, as he attempted to force Nicola’s hand, she took action of her own. Summoning him to Harry’s Barn, Nicola turned the tables with the arrival of her musclebound heavies – who set about giving Zack a vicious beating.

Clearly, Nicola is not a woman to be messed with. But has Zack learned his lesson?

New EastEnders fan theory predicts Zack will be murdered over Barney secret

Writing on Reddit as tonight’s episode aired, fans shared their thoughts on Nicola’s brutal warning. And many feared that this won’t be the end of Zack’s vendetta with the Mitchell matriarch… even if it is the end of Zack.

“I’m fully predicting either Nicola or Teddy will murder Zack. It will be the same person who murdered Shereen because she also knew the truth,” wrote one fan.

Shireen being the missing girlfriend of Harry – disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and presumed dead. How far is Nicola prepared to go to protect her family? And will Zack heed his warning?

What happens next after Zack beating?

In EastEnders spoilers for the rest of the week, Zack makes excuses for his bruises when he runs into Sharon. Afterwards, she goes to see Nicola at Harry’s Barn. And, as a confused Teddy, Barney and Harry look on, the two women go head-to-head.

But, with Nicola fully aware of Sharon’s betrayal of Teddy with Grant, will the truth come out?

