There was heartache in today’s EastEnders (Monday, February 2) when Ross’s proposal ended in disaster as Vicki admitted she had cheated on him. What he does not yet know is who she cheated with. And tomorrow’s episode will see that fallout is only just beginning…

Completely unaware of what has been going on behind his back, Ross is feeling hopeful about the future. As he makes plans for a new handyman business and dreams of building a life with Vicki, he has no idea his world is about to come crashing down.

EastEnders: Ross wanted a fresh start

Determined to pay Sharon back for her loan and save towards a new home with Vicki, Ross turned to Kathy for advice. She praised him for wanting to build a future and, before long, the idea of proposing was planted.

What Ross didn’t know is that Vicki recently spent a secret night with Zack, and the feelings between them have not disappeared.

When Zack asked Vicki to help with Sharon’s paperwork at the boxing gym, she knew spending time alone with him was risky. Still, he talked her round and they ended up working through the books together.

As always, the tension between them quickly resurfaced, and they nearly kissed again. This time, though, they were not alone. Mark saw everything.

Mark unearthed the truth

Later, Mark spotted a blissfully unaware Ross leaving a jeweller’s and immediately guessed what he was planning. When Mark started making pointed comments about a proposal, tempers flared and the situation nearly turned violent.

Zack stepped in to calm things down, only to be blindsided when the subject of Ross proposing came up. Forced to hide his own heartbreak, he kept quiet.

Realising he couldn’t stay out of it, Mark tracked Vicki down and told her about Ross’s plans. She was stunned by the idea of a proposal, but that shock was nothing compared to when Mark revealed he knew about her fling with Zack.

Vicki insists nothing is going on, but Mark was not convinced and warned her to be very careful.

Zack faced the future

Over in The Vic, Zack attempted to drown his sorrows. Ravi advised him not to fixate on things that aren’t life or death, and Zack took the words to heart.

He soon started chatting to a woman at the bar, and the two left together. But just as Zack walked out with his new companion, Vicki saw them. She was hurt by how quickly it appeared he had moved on, unaware that his heart was not really in it.

When Vicki got home and found Ross on one knee, everything became too much. She admitted she loved him but confessed she had slept with someone else.

Ross was left reeling by the revelation. And with the truth only half told, it is clear this story is far from over.

More drama to come for Ross in EastEnders

Tomorrow’s EastEnders sees Ross pushing for answers after Vicki’s bombshell confession.

Will she finally admit it was Zack she cheated with, or will she try to protect him and keep his name out of it?

What else happened in EastEnders tonight?

As well as Ross and his doomed romantic gesture in EastEnders, Bea got her claws stuck into Honey as she suggested Honey sue the Panesars after an accident at work.

Elsewhere, Linda tried to help Julie by looking after Nigel. However, she was concerned when she saw Julie’s arms were covered in bruises.

Also, Kat clashed with Patrick when he suggested she tell Zoe that Jasmine has vanished.

