EastEnders will air at a slightly later time tonight as a schedule change causes disruption to normal BBC viewing.

The soap usually airs at 7.30pm for half an hour on a Monday night but this evening will be different.

Tonight (Monday, January 27th), the soap will air at 8pm for half an hour instead – and for a good reason.

Here’s why EastEnders will air at 8pm tonight

EastEnders is on half an hour later than usual this evening as a temporary schedule change occurs.

Tonight, a special documentary for Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 will air on the BBC’s main channel.

This one-off programme will air for an hour, from 7pm-8pm. This means that EastEnders is slightly moved to the 8pm slot.

For fans who don’t wish to wait that extra half an hour though, today’s episode is already available on BBC iPlayer ready for viewing at a time that suits them.

The soap will revert back to its usual scheduling tomorrow (Tuesday, January 28th) where it’s on at 7.30pm-8.00pm.

What to expect from EastEnders tonight

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders, there’s lots of drama in store as Junior reveals a huge secret about his sister, Gina.

With Anna suspicious of Gina’s conversations with Harry, Junior’s upset when Monique cuts off his access to Xavier.

He then heads into The Vic and drops a huge bombshell about Gina… What is it? And, does it have anything to do with Cindy’s attack?

Elsewhere, Martin’s not best pleased when Councillor Barker informs him that his market stall is being shut down due to a health and safety violation.

And, Billy and Honey start making exciting plans for their wedding. But, Honey then realises that Billy’s made a huge financial slip-up. Can it be rectified?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

