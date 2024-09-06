EastEnders fans reckon ‘The Six’ are about to kill again – and it’s bad news for Bernie.

Bernie has been desperate in recent months to bring her brother Keanu’s killer to justice. As fans will recall, Linda Carter murdered Keanu on Christmas Day 2023, after he attempted to kill Sharon Watts.

The Six ladies ultimately framed Dean Wicks who was sent to prison. However, in a shock twist, he teamed up with Bernie – convincing her it was Sharon who killed her beloved brother.

But this week, Linda finally confessed to the crime – leaving the rest of The Six, and Bernie, in shock.

Now, viewers reckon it’s only a matter of time until Bernie ends up six feet under in a shock twist.

Linda made a bombshell confession this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders The Six to kill again after bombshell confession

During the latest EastEnders instalment, engulfed by guilt and wanting the whole ordeal to end, Linda confessed to the police about killing Keanu – but they didn’t believe her.

She later revealed the truth to Bernie in the cafe, leaving her heartbroken and devastated. The rest of The Six then arrived at the cafe – where they found Bernie attempting to choke Linda.

The remaining members told Bernie everything – recalling the events that took place on Christmas Day. In tears, Bernie stormed out as the ladies begged for her not to tell anyone.

‘The Six’ revealed all to Bernie (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict death for Bernie

Later on, Bernie was seen speaking to mum Karen on the phone – who she suggested Bernie take a holiday from Walford. However, EastEnders fans reckon that Bernie could become The Six’s new victim in a shock twist.

They need to kill Bernie now to be safe tbh

“The reveal should be saved for Christmas or the 40th at least have the six kill Bernie now,” said one person on X.

Fans reckon The Six will kill again (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Bernie to become The Six’s next victim

Someone else added: “I’m calling it now, something happens to Bernie and we get another 8 months of nonsense trying to guess who killed her.”

A third replied: “So after 8 months of covering up murder, they all just confess? Surely Bernie’s gonna collapse on the way to the police station or something cos wtf.” Another fan agreed: “They Need To Kill Bernie Now To Be Safe Tbh.”

