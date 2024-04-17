EastEnders spoilers: Whitney devastated as Britney is diagnosed with Type 2 Usher Syndrome

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that Whitney is left devastated when Britney is diagnosed with a degenerative condition which will lead to loss of sight and hearing.

And, as Whitney attempts to come to terms with Britney’s diagnosis, her relationship with Zack continues to suffer. Will he learn the truth about Britney’s fostering?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Whitney is horrified to hear that Britney isn’t well (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Britney diagnosed with degenerative illness

Following a trip to the hospital, Zack and Whitney learn that Britney has an illness known as Type 2 Usher Syndrome. They are devastated when the doctor tells them that this diagnosis will lead to sight and hearing impairments for Britney.

At home, Zack worries that the added stress is too much for pregnant Whitney. Meanwhile, she worries herself further by researching Britney’s condition.

Whitney tries to get Sonia to bypass the GP’s checks (Credit: BBC)

Later, when Zack suggests enrolling her at the local GP, Whitney lies and tells him that she’s already done it – fearing that the truth will be exposed.

Whitney tries to persuade Sonia to bypass the checks required to register Britney. But soon, she finds no other option than to bring Keeley in to the GP to sign her up.

Whitney is forced to enlist the help of Britney’s mum (Credit: BBC)

Tension between Zack and Whitney

Later, Britney’s school calls to tell Whitney that her hearing aids aren’t working. When Zack learns that she skipped a baby scan to deal with the situation, an argument breaks out back at home.

Lauren isn’t happy about Whitney’s continued lies (Credit: BBC)

As the family attend Sonia’s dinner party, Lauren pulls Whitney aside and tells her that she needs to tell Zack the truth.

The next day, as the pair exchange tense words in the Minute Mart, Zack overhears and demands answers.

Zack smells a rat (Credit: BBC)

Whitney manages to lie her way out of the situation, leaving Lauren seething even more than before. Later, the pair find a downtrodden Britney – who reveals that she had a run-in with bullies on the way to school.

Whitney ignores Zack’s advice and finds the bully in question, but she only makes the situation worse when they tease Britney about Whitney’s intervention.

Can Whitney and Zack find a way to navigate their differences and make their relationship work?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

