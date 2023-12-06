EastEnders spoilers tonight: Phil reveals the truth to Sharon about Albie’s kidnap

EastEnders spoilers for tonight have revealed Phil Mitchell discovers the truth about Albie’s kidnap.

But when he exposes everything he knows to Sharon, how will she react?

Meanwhile, Jack’s determined to get Denise to forgive him about not mentioning that Sam had moved in, but will she give in to his charms?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Phil searches the Arches for evidence (Credit: BBC)

Phil on the warpath in EastEnders spoilers

Phil’s fuming about his theory that the Taylors kidnapped Albie. He’s got the marked money, and the picture of the lad on social media, but he’s determined to prove that they were behind the little boy going missing.

He heads to the Arches to try to find proof, only to be disturbed by wife Kat.

Kat catches Phil at the Arches (Credit: BBC)

Rumbled!

Kat’s annoyed he’s been keeping things from her and demands to know what he’s up to. And she’s properly shocked when Phil explains what he’s found out.

Incredulous, Kat agrees to help and tells Phil she reckons if Karen does have the stolen money, she’ll be hiding it at home – not at the Arches.

Phil wants proof! (Credit: BBC)

Looking for proof

Phil realises Kat’s got a point, so he heads over to 23b to have a look for himself. But Felix is babysitting and he won’t let Phil in.

With Phil kept out of the Taylors’ house, he recruits stepson Tommy to help and he’s more than happy to oblige! Tommy spins a story to Felix, who welcomes him inside.

And when Felix is otherwise engaged cooking dinner, Tommy heads off to Karen’s bedroom to look for proof.

He’s delighted when he finds a bag of money hidden under Karen’s bed! Phil’s relieved to have the evidence he needs.

Happy family?

Meanwhile, Keanu is alarmed when he gets a message from Sharon asking him to meet her in The Vic – and bring the family.

Has she found out the truth?

Sharon announces their wedding plans (Credit: BBC)

Wedding bells!

But Keanu’s relieved to discover an oblivious Sharon has gathered the whole family to tell them she and Keanu are going to hold their wedding reception at The Queen Vic on Christmas Day!

Sharon worries when Keanu doesn’t react as she expected (Credit: BBC)

Best laid plans

The happiness is short-lived, though, when Phil bursts into the pub and reveals the truth! He furiously tells the punters – and a shocked Sharon – that the Taylors staged Albie’s kidnapping for money and that stolen wonga is hidden under Karen’s bed!

How will Sharon react?

Keanu’s feeling guilty as Sharon reveals their wedding plans (Credit: BBC)

Jack’s a man on a mission in more EastEnders spoilers for tonight

Knowing he made a mistake by not telling Denise he’d invited Sam Mitchell to move in, Jack’s desperate to make it up to his wife.

But though his invitation to have lunch with him goes down well, things take a turn when he shows Denise the new pie and mash shop – and she discovers that her former stepson Dean Wicks is back in town! She’s furious that Jack didn’t mention that, either.

Denise is really unimpressed when she sees Dean (Credit: BBC)

Later, she finds out that Sam returned due to getting into trouble in Spain – another thing Jack ‘forgot’ to tell her!

Jack speaks to Stacey, who’s very understanding (uh-oh!) and then goes home, where annoyed Denise tells him either Sam goes, or she will!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

