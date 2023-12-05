EastEnders: Phil was genius for marking his money, fans praise

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, December 4), Karen paid Kat some money to make up for the damage Mitch had caused to Harvey’s taxi.

However, she had used the ransom money to pay her – and Phil had marked the notes.

EastEnders fans are now all delighted by Phil’s smart move after he finally rumbled Karen’s involvement in Albie’s kidnapping.

Phil marked the cash (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil’s smart move

In Walford yesterday, Mitch tried to speak to Keanu about Albie’s kidnapping and the ransom money.

However, Keanu didn’t co-operate with him which made Mitch frustrated, leading him to crash his car into Harvey’s taxi.

Kat then demanded that Mitch paid her the money for the damages to the vehicle – but it was Karen that ended up going behind Mitch’s back and handing over the money.

After growing suspicious of Karen’s sudden cash injection, Phil examined the money and realised that the notes were the ones he’d marked before handing them over to Albie’s kidnapper.

With Phil needing more proof that his accusations were true, Sam then told Phil that she’d seen an online post from Malcolm and Albie was in the background of the photo.

Suddenly, Phil had all the evidence he needed to confirm that Karen was behind Albie’s kidnapping.

Fans have loved Phil’s way of thinking (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled with Phil money twist

EastEnders viewers have now shared their love for Phil’s smart idea – finding it impressive that he went to the effort of marking the ransom cash.

One fan exclaimed: “So wait Phil Mitchell marked the notes before giving the £50k to Sharon for Albie? [Bleep!] Phil plays no games. I’m shocked by how people continue to underestimate him!”

Another fan added: “That was a clever move from Phil, marking his money so that he knows it’s his.”

That was a clever move from Phil marking the money so that he knows it's his. 👏🏼#EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 4, 2023

Phil is so smart marking the money. Karen better hope the police get hold of her before he deos.#EastEnders — Natasha ♒️ (@natashate1983) December 4, 2023

You can never outsmart Phil Micthell. Markin his money… #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/OGsXSl1Utg — ClaireB 🪻 (@C_Bahr1) December 4, 2023

A third viewer wrote: “Phil is so smart marking the money. Karen better hope the police get hold of her before he does.”

A final person finished: “You can never outsmart Phil Mitchell. Marking his money…”

Will Phil confront Karen? (Credit: BBC)

Will Phil get revenge on Karen?

In the next episode of the BBC soap (Wednesday, December 6), Phil needs more substantial evidence and searches The Arches.

He later uses Tommy to help him find the money at Karen’s house. He does just that and finds it under Karen’s bed.

As Sharon continues making wedding plans for her and Keanu, Phil arrives and reveals that Karen and Keanu were responsible for Albie’s kidnapping. But, will Sharon believe him?

