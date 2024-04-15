EastEnders spoilers tonight: Patrick returns home to huge chaos

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, April 15), Patrick returns back to Walford and is reunited with Yolande after some time away.

However, he’s soon informed about all of the things he’s missed whilst he’s not been around.

But, how will Patrick react to all of this chaos as he settles back home in EastEnders spoilers?

Yolande is pleased to see Patrick (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Patrick comes back to Walford

This evening, Yolande works on the charity fundraiser with Pastor Clayton. They’re interrupted though with the return of Patrick.

Pastor Clayton isn’t happy when he realises that Yolande is more focused on Patrick’s return than the fundraiser.

Patrick is soon filled in on everything he’s missed, including Jack’s affair. This prompts Patrick to confront Jack over the matter.

Denise begs Yolande to keep her hospital stay a secret for the time being though, despite Patrick becoming suspicious of the pair. Will he find out the whole truth?

George gets battered and bruised (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George fights his way through grief

After Gloria’s death, George makes a phone call to his son – Junior – to inform him about the family news. However, he only gets through to his voicemail.

Eddie soon calls George up and asks to see him. George agrees to meet him but the meeting isn’t a happy one.

With his anger building up, George then heads to the ring and starts a fight. Phil tries to get him to back down but there’s no stopping him.

It isn’t long before George loses the fight and gets knocked out. Can he find a better way to deal with his grief?

Jade struggles to process her dad’s arrest (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Dean’s situation is the talk of the Square

Johnny, Linda, Denise, Sharon and Stacey meet up to go over their plan, whilst Jean tries to support Jade who struggles to process Dean’s arrest. What will become of Dean?

Jay gets an unexpected message (Credit: BBC)

Nadine contacts Jay

Honey and Jay both get their Marathon numbers but Jay soon has other things on his mind when he gets a voice note from Nadine. She wants to see him urgently. What does she want?

